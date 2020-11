Daisy Edgar- Jones | Πως αντιμετωπίζει τη νέα καθημερινότητα εν μέσω πανδημίας

I can’t actually believe it is around a year ago today that we wrapped on NP, and what a year it has been. Thank you to all the lovely fans of our show, your support means so much to us. Thank you to everyone who made this series what it was and for giving me the most wonderful memories and my best friends. Thank you to @paul.mescal for amusing me so much with your Christmas jumper and for being such a brilliant acting partner and best pal✨

