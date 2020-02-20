Ο Μάρτιος φέρνει ενδιαφέρουσες επιλογές για όλους στο Netflix, ξεκινώντας με τον Bradley Cooper και τη Jennifer Lawrence που θα σας οδηγήσουν σε ένα θυελλώδη ειδύλλιο με το υποψήφιο για Oscar, Silver Linings Playbook.

Για όσους νιώθουν νοσταλγία, ο Bugs Bunny ενώνει τις δυνάμεις του με τον Michael Jordan για ένα καλτ throwback από τα '90s, το Space Jam. Το μεγαλύτερο δώρο του Netflix όμως, αφορά κυρίως τους οπαδούς του Tim Burton, καθώς το Corpse Bride ζωντανεύει ξανά στις οθόνες σας.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα για το τι θα δείτε τον Μάρτιο στο Netflix:

1η Μαρτίου

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Goodfellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

3 Μαρτίου

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

4 Μαρτίου

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

5 Μαρτίου

Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

6 Μαρτίου

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

8 Μαρτίου

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

10 Μαρτίου

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

11 Μαρτίου

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)

Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Summer Night

12 Μαρτίου

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)

13 Μαρτίου

100 Humans (Netflix Original)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original)

Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)

Women of the Night (Netflix Original)

15 Μαρτίου

Aftermath

16 Μαρτίου

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

17 Μαρτίου

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American Season 2

Black Lightning Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

18 Μαρτίου

Lu over the Wall

19 Μαρτίου

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original)

20 Μαρτίου

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

23 Μαρτίου

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

25 Μαρτίου

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original)

YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Family)

26 Μαρτίου

7SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original)

27 Μαρτίου

Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)

There's Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)