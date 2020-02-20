Ο Μάρτιος φέρνει ενδιαφέρουσες επιλογές για όλους στο Netflix, ξεκινώντας με τον Bradley Cooper και τη Jennifer Lawrence που θα σας οδηγήσουν σε ένα θυελλώδη ειδύλλιο με το υποψήφιο για Oscar, Silver Linings Playbook.
Για όσους νιώθουν νοσταλγία, ο Bugs Bunny ενώνει τις δυνάμεις του με τον Michael Jordan για ένα καλτ throwback από τα '90s, το Space Jam. Το μεγαλύτερο δώρο του Netflix όμως, αφορά κυρίως τους οπαδούς του Tim Burton, καθώς το Corpse Bride ζωντανεύει ξανά στις οθόνες σας.
Αναλυτικά η λίστα για το τι θα δείτε τον Μάρτιο στο Netflix:
1η Μαρτίου
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Goodfellas
Haywire
He's Just Not That into You
Hook
Hugo
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Gift
The Interview
The Shawshank Redemption
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine's Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
3 Μαρτίου
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
4 Μαρτίου
Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything
5 Μαρτίου
Castlevania Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
6 Μαρτίου
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I Am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Protector Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
8 Μαρτίου
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
10 Μαρτίου
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
11 Μαρτίου
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original)
Dirty Money Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Summer Night
12 Μαρτίου
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original)
13 Μαρτίου
100 Humans (Netflix Original)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original)
Elite Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original)
15 Μαρτίου
Aftermath
16 Μαρτίου
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
17 Μαρτίου
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American Season 2
Black Lightning Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
18 Μαρτίου
Lu over the Wall
19 Μαρτίου
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original)
20 Μαρτίου
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald's Next Big Thing Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
23 Μαρτίου
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
25 Μαρτίου
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original)
YooHoo to the Rescue Season 3 (Netflix Family)
26 Μαρτίου
7SEEDS Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original)
27 Μαρτίου
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark Season 3 (Netflix Original)
There's Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)