BAFTA 2020 | Οι νικητές της βραδιάς

Το 1917 του Sam Mendes κυριάρχησε στα φετινά BAFTA, ta οποία πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Royal Albert Hall του Λονδίνου με τον Graham Norton σε ρόλο οικοδεσπότη. Ο Joker βρέθηκε στην κορυφή με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το Once Upon A Time In Hollywood και το Ιrishman έλαβαν 10.
Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι νικητές
Καλύτερη ταινία
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία
1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Καλύτερο Cast
Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Ανερχόμενο Αστέρι (Βραβείο Κοινού)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
Καλύτερη ταινία στην αγγλική γλώσσα
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack
Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο για Βρετανό συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)
Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans '66
The Lighthouse
Καλύτερο μοντάζ
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans '66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Καλύτερα κοστούμια
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Καλύτερη οργάνωση παραγωγής
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Καλύτερος ήχος
1917
Joker
Le Mans '66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
The Trap
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους σε animation
Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά
1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Frozen II
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Τιμητικό βραβείο για την προσφορά στο βρετανικό σινεμά
Andy Serkis