BAFTA 2020 | Οι νικητές της βραδιάς

Το 1917 του Sam Mendes κυριάρχησε στα φετινά BAFTA, ta οποία πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Royal Albert Hall του Λονδίνου με τον Graham Norton σε ρόλο οικοδεσπότη. Ο Joker βρέθηκε στην κορυφή με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το Once Upon A Time In Hollywood και το Ιrishman έλαβαν 10.

Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι νικητές

Καλύτερη ταινία

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Καλύτερο Cast

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Ανερχόμενο Αστέρι (Βραβείο Κοινού)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

Καλύτερη ταινία στην αγγλική γλώσσα

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο για Βρετανό συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό

Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans '66

The Lighthouse

Καλύτερο μοντάζ

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans '66

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερα κοστούμια

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερη οργάνωση παραγωγής

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερος ήχος

1917

Joker

Le Mans '66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

The Trap

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους σε animation

Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Frozen II

Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Τιμητικό βραβείο για την προσφορά στο βρετανικό σινεμά

Andy Serkis