BAFTA 2020 | Οι νικητές της βραδιάς

Το 1917 του Sam Mendes ανάμεσα στις ταινίες που κυριάρχησαν στην τελετή απονομής.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
03-02-2020

Το 1917 του Sam Mendes κυριάρχησε στα φετινά BAFTA, ta οποία πραγματοποιήθηκαν στο Royal Albert Hall του Λονδίνου με τον Graham Norton σε ρόλο οικοδεσπότη. Ο Joker βρέθηκε στην κορυφή με 11 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το Once Upon A Time In Hollywood και το Ιrishman έλαβαν 10. 

Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι νικητές

Καλύτερη ταινία

1917

The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker - Todd Phillips
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Καλύτερο Cast

Joker
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes

Ανερχόμενο Αστέρι (Βραβείο Κοινού)

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

Καλύτερη ταινία στην αγγλική γλώσσα
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερος ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο
Booksmart - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Καλύτερο ντεμπούτο για Βρετανό συγγραφέα, σκηνοθέτη ή παραγωγό
Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado Aparicio (writer/director)

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
 Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός σε β' ρόλο
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερη φωτογραφία
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans '66
The Lighthouse

Καλύτερο μοντάζ
The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker
Le Mans '66
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερα κοστούμια
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερη οργάνωση παραγωγής

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Καλύτερος ήχος
1917
Joker
Le Mans '66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερη πρωτότυπη μουσική

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
The Trap

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία μικρού μήκους σε animation

Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

Καλύτερο μακιγιάζ και μαλλιά

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Frozen II
 Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Καλύτερη βρετανική ταινία
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Τιμητικό βραβείο για την προσφορά στο βρετανικό σινεμά

Andy Serkis

