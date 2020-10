Το Brooklyn Museum πουλάει πολύτιμα έργα τέχνης από τη συλλογή του σε δημοπρασία

Carrie Mae Weems's (@carriemaeweems) RESIST COVID TAKE 6! is a public art campaign that brings awareness to how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities, due to preexisting economic and social inequities. Weems uses the visual language of advertising in her campaign, combining photographs, texts, and bold graphics to dispel myths about COVID-19 and promote known preventive measures. The project also thanks frontline workers and encourages eligible voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Since its launch in April 2020, the campaign has reached more than ten U.S. cities. Continuing at the Brooklyn Museum, the collaboration with Weems features several components: a large site-specific installation of text wrapping our plaza steps, PSA-like videos playing on our stoop and lobby screens, and artist-designed hand fans that will be given out at our outdoor events. Some aspects of Weems’ project were done in collaboration with the Peace Poets (@thepeacepoets) and the Brotherhood/Sister Sol (@brosis512). Check out RESIST COVID TAKE 6! @brooklynmuseum through November 8. ⁠⠀ Installation view, Carrie Mae Weems: RESIST COVID TAKE 6! Brooklyn Museum, September 8 - November 8, 2020. (Photo: @thebrookelynway)⁠

A post shared by Brooklyn Museum (@brooklynmuseum) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:23am PDT