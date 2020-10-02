Follow us

Το Nordstrom ανακοίνωσε πως θα απέχει από την πώληση γούνας και εξωτικών δερμάτων

Το γνωστό κατάστημα είναι το πρώτο στις Η.Π.Α που παίρνει αυτή την απόφαση.

Αλεξάνδρα Γαρδενιώτη
02-10-2020
Πριν λίγες ημέρες το πολυκατάστημα Nordstrom ανακοίνωσε πως θα απέχει εντελώς από τη πώληση προϊόντων από αληθινή γούνα και εξωτικά δέρματα μέχρι το τέλος του 2021.

H Teri Bariquit, υπεύθυνη εμπορευμάτων στο Nordstrom, δήλωσε πως κατέληξε σε αυτή την απόφαση ακούγοντας στο feedback των πελατών τους.

"Τα private brands μας δεν χρησιμοποιούν τέτοια υλικά εδώ και χρόνια, οπότε επεκτείνοντας αυτή τη τη πολιτική σε όλα μας τα brand ήταν το επόμενο βήμα της επιχείρησης μας”, πρόσθεσε.

WE’RE GOING FUR-FREE. By the end of 2021, you’ll no longer find products made using animal fur or exotic animal skin at Nordstrom. "As a leading fashion retailer, we’re committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers. Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we’re meeting their needs. As part of our ongoing product evolution, we’ve been working with the @humanesociety of the United States and recently made the decision to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online. Our private label brands haven’t used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business.” - Teri Bariquit, Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Want to learn more about our decision to go fur-free? Head to the link in our bio.

Οίκοι όπως Chanel, Calvin Klein και Victoria Beckham έχουν υιοθετήσει την ίδια φιλοσοφία τα τελευταία χρόνια, όμως το Nordstrom είναι το πρώτο κατάστημα στις Η.Π.Α που απέχει από τη πώληση γούνας και εξωτικών δερμάτων, σύμφωνα με τη Kitty Block, προέδρου και CEO του Humane Society of the United States. "Είναι ένα ζωτικής σημασίας βήμα για ένα πιο ανθρώπινο επιχειρηματικό μοντέλο και για να ένα πιο ασφαλές περιβάλλον για τα ζώα, στέλνοντας το μήνυμα πως τα ζώα δεν θα πρέπει να υποφέρουν για χάρη της μόδας”, είπε σε μια δήλωση της. "Η απόφαση του Nordstrom θα προκαλέσει μια αλυσιδωτή αντίδραση και σε άλλους σημαντικούς εκπρόσωπους της μόδας”.

