Το Nordstrom ανακοίνωσε πως θα απέχει από την πώληση γούνας και εξωτικών δερμάτων

Πριν λίγες ημέρες το πολυκατάστημα Nordstrom ανακοίνωσε πως θα απέχει εντελώς από τη πώληση προϊόντων από αληθινή γούνα και εξωτικά δέρματα μέχρι το τέλος του 2021.
H Teri Bariquit, υπεύθυνη εμπορευμάτων στο Nordstrom, δήλωσε πως κατέληξε σε αυτή την απόφαση ακούγοντας στο feedback των πελατών τους.
"Τα private brands μας δεν χρησιμοποιούν τέτοια υλικά εδώ και χρόνια, οπότε επεκτείνοντας αυτή τη τη πολιτική σε όλα μας τα brand ήταν το επόμενο βήμα της επιχείρησης μας”, πρόσθεσε.
Οίκοι όπως Chanel, Calvin Klein και Victoria Beckham έχουν υιοθετήσει την ίδια φιλοσοφία τα τελευταία χρόνια, όμως το Nordstrom είναι το πρώτο κατάστημα στις Η.Π.Α που απέχει από τη πώληση γούνας και εξωτικών δερμάτων, σύμφωνα με τη Kitty Block, προέδρου και CEO του Humane Society of the United States. "Είναι ένα ζωτικής σημασίας βήμα για ένα πιο ανθρώπινο επιχειρηματικό μοντέλο και για να ένα πιο ασφαλές περιβάλλον για τα ζώα, στέλνοντας το μήνυμα πως τα ζώα δεν θα πρέπει να υποφέρουν για χάρη της μόδας”, είπε σε μια δήλωση της. "Η απόφαση του Nordstrom θα προκαλέσει μια αλυσιδωτή αντίδραση και σε άλλους σημαντικούς εκπρόσωπους της μόδας”.