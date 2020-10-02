Το Nordstrom ανακοίνωσε πως θα απέχει από την πώληση γούνας και εξωτικών δερμάτων

WE’RE GOING FUR-FREE. By the end of 2021, you’ll no longer find products made using animal fur or exotic animal skin at Nordstrom. "As a leading fashion retailer, we’re committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers. Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we’re meeting their needs. As part of our ongoing product evolution, we’ve been working with the @humanesociety of the United States and recently made the decision to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online. Our private label brands haven’t used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business.” - Teri Bariquit, Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Want to learn more about our decision to go fur-free? Head to the link in our bio.

