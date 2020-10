Τα πιο απροσδόκητα μέρη που μετατράπηκαν σε catwalk

Paradise in the city-an amazing set designed by @chameleonvisual produced by @dominickaffka @imgfocus with amazing landscaping designed by @emilythompsonflowers . Everything you see here (including the sand!) is available in my curated selection @loweshomeimprovement , available right now! Fun fact-I reupholstered the chairs with custom @visoproject fabric from my dear friend @davidvivirido . I’ll be providing a downloadable pattern for the seat covers on my website soon so that you can personalize your furniture in just a few easy steps at home. #jasonwu #stayinspired

