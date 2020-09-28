O Sir David Attenborough 'έσπασε' το ρεκόρ της Jennifer Aniston στο Instagram

Ο Sir David Attenborough κατάφερε να φτάσει τους ένα εκατομμύριο followers στο Instagram σε μόλις τέσσερις ώρες, ξεπερνώντας το ρεκόρ της Jennifer Aniston.
Ο γνωστός παρουσιαστής έκανε τη πρώτη του ανάρτηση την Πέμπτη με σκοπό να μοιραστεί τις απόψεις του για το περιβάλλον με το ευρύτερο κοινό, καθώς όπως είπε, το να σώζεις τον πλανήτη αποτελεί μια "επικοινωνιακή πρόκληση”.
"Έχω παρουσία στο ραδιόφωνο και στην τηλεόραση εδώ και 60 χρόνια, όμως αυτή είναι η πρώτη μου φορά στο Instagram”, εξήγησε.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Την πρώτη ανάρτηση του Attenborough έκαναν share πολλοί celebrities, καλωσορίζοντάς τον στα social media. Μάλιστα, το Βιβλίο Guinness επιβεβαίωσε το νέο αυτό ρεκόρ.
Τον περασμένο Οκτώβριο, η Jennifer Aniston απέκτησε ένα εκατομμύριο followers μέσα σε πέντε ώρες και 16 λεπτά, καταγράφοντας ρεκόρ για το Instagram. Λίγες ώρες μετά το πρώτο της post, μια selfie με τους συμπρωταγωνιστές της στη σειρά Friends- τους Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer και Matthew Perry- η πλατφόρμα άρχισε να αντιμετωπίζει τεχνικά προβλήματα.
Το βίντεο του Attenborough στο Instagram είχε πάνω από 8 εκατομμύρια views, ενώ οι followers του ανέβηκαν στα 2,5 εκατομμύρια.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.
Χθες, ο Sir David Attenborough βρέθηκε στο Παλάτι του Kensington για τη προβολή του νέου του ντοκιμαντέρ με τίτλο 'David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet'.
Εκεί τον υποδέχθηκε ο πρίγκιπας William, με τον οποίο μοιράζονται το ίδιο όραμα και πάθος για τα περιβαλλοντικά ζητήματα. Μάλιστα, ο Attenborough εντυπωσίασε τον πρίγκιπα George δίνοντάς του ένα απολιθωμένο δόντι ενός δεινοσαύρου που έμοιαζε με καρχαρία, ένα εύρημα που ο ίδιος είχε ανακαλύψει σε εκσκαφές το 1960.