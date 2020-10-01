Kate Middleton | Με skinny τζιν και μπότες πεζοπορίας στη νέα της εμφάνιση

Marking her new role as joint President of the @Scouts, The Duchess of Cambridge visited a Scout Group in London to see how they have adapted their activities during the pandemic. The Scout Association helps to support almost half a million people from all backgrounds aged 6-25 gain the skills they need to prepare for their futures — making it the largest co-educational youth movement in the country. With the 12th Northolt Scout Group, The Duchess of Cambridge joined Beaver and Cub Scouts to toast marshmallows on a bonfire, make cards to send to a local care home, and build whirly bird helicopters. Her Majesty The Queen has been Patron of the Scouts since 1952, and The Duke of Kent has been President of The Scout Association since 1975. Welcoming The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, The Duke of Kent said: "The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”

