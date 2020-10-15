H φωτογράφιση της Solange Knowles με δημιουργίες μη λευκών σχεδιαστών

The year 2020 has been both destructive and transformative. A roiling pandemic has isolated and divided us. The killings of a seemingly never-ending list of Black Americans have once more brought a reckoning over racism and racial justice into the forefront of the American consciousness. Like all of us, musician and artist #SolangeKnowles has been trying to make sense of these strange and conflicting times. So we invited her to do so here, in her very own BAZAAR digital cover. She styled herself from a hand-selected roster of all-independent, majority-BIPOC designers; she tapped friend and collaborator @NaimaGreen to help photographer her in isolation; and for her cover story, she shares a series of powerful personal essays and poems that lay bare the private challenges and collective pain, the hard-won triumphs, and, yes, the joy that propels us all ever-forward. See @saintrecords’ fall digital cover story at the link in our bio. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Photographer: @naimagreen ⁣⁣⁣ Hair: @kendalldorsey1⁣⁣⁣ Makeup: @mmiiggss⁣⁣⁣ Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan⁣⁣⁣ Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri⁣⁣⁣ Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby⁣⁣⁣ Accessories Director: @kathyglee ⁣⁣⁣ Set Design: @tfer21 ⁣⁣⁣ Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt⁣⁣⁣ Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato⁣⁣⁣ Special Thanks: @homeunion⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Solange wears @laquan_smith, superyaya100, and @sophiebuhai

