H φωτογράφιση της Solange Knowles με δημιουργίες μη λευκών σχεδιαστών

H Solange Knowles δεν είναι μόνο η μικρή αδελφή της Beyonce. Είναι μία καλλιτέχνης με ιδιαίτερες αναζητήσεις, μια Αμερικανίδα πολίτης με δυνατή φωνή, αλλά και μια γυναίκα με γούστο. Οι εμφανίσεις της Solange είναι πάντα ιδιαίτερες, συχνά σαν ένα fast forward στη μόδα, και το καθημερινό της στιλ ενδιαφέρον και σίγουρα ενδεικτικό της ανεξάρτητης προσωπικότητάς της.
Η34χρονη μουσικός φωτογραφήθηκε, λοιπόν, για το ψηφιακό Harper's Bazaar και μοιράστηκε με τους αναγνώστες προσωπικές της σημειώσεις και ποιήματά της αντί για συνέντευξη. Τη φωτογράφιση της ανέλαβε η φίλη της Naima Green, ενώ το styling ήταν δικό της και βεβαίως φρόντισε κάθε της looks να βασίζεται σε κομμάτια από ανεξάρτητα labels κυρίως μη λευκών σχεδιαστών (BIPOC).
The year 2020 has been both destructive and transformative. A roiling pandemic has isolated and divided us. The killings of a seemingly never-ending list of Black Americans have once more brought a reckoning over racism and racial justice into the forefront of the American consciousness. Like all of us, musician and artist #SolangeKnowles has been trying to make sense of these strange and conflicting times. So we invited her to do so here, in her very own BAZAAR digital cover. She styled herself from a hand-selected roster of all-independent, majority-BIPOC designers; she tapped friend and collaborator @NaimaGreen to help photographer her in isolation; and for her cover story, she shares a series of powerful personal essays and poems that lay bare the private challenges and collective pain, the hard-won triumphs, and, yes, the joy that propels us all ever-forward.
Το αποτέλεσμα είναι άκρως εντυπωσιακό με τις επιλογές της να μοιάζουν γήινες και άνετες και την ίδια στιγμή θηλυκές και σέξι.
Δείτε τις φωτογραφίες στα slides των αναρτήσεων της φωτογράφου και του Harper's Bazaar:
"Some days I am on top of mountains. Some days I am weary. Some days I smile and laugh in ways I didn't know I could. Sometimes I grieve all of the loss, looking for pillars or anchors to hold on to. Some days I see so much promise in my future despite the chaos around me because I woke up a Black woman with this spirit in my heart. If I move, I am not running. If I move, it is by choice. I feel good knowing that I surrendered and found answers in my stillness."