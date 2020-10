Η Angelina Jolie θα κυκλοφορήσει ένα βιβλίο περί δικαιωμάτων με τη Διεθνή Αμνηστία

We are excited to announce that we are collaborating with Angelina Jolie on a book for teenagers, with the vision for all young people to know and be able to claim their rights, no matter who they are or where they live. "Today we have youth engaged and ready to fight. But many struggle with misinformation from adults, a lack of awareness of their rights, and a lack of knowledge of how to use the specifics of their rights, applying them to the country and circumstances in which they live. We need to give them the tools to strengthen their fight and empower them,” Angelina Jolie said. ‘Know Your Rights (And Claim Them)’ will be published in September 2021 internationally.

