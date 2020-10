Η Natalie Portman έγραψε παιδικό βιβλίο

My book, Natalie Portman’s Fables, is out today! I’m so grateful to Jean Feiwel for giving me the opportunity to bring this book into the world and to @jannamattia for exceeding my wildest dreams of what the illustrations could be. These fables hold many of the values I hope to instill in my kids: empathy, attentiveness, thoughtfulness and true friendship. I can’t wait to hear how your kids respond, too! Visit the link in my bio to buy a copy of the book and for a full list of virtual events.

