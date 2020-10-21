Follow us

Η Claudia Schiffer έγινε κούκλα Barbie

Η κούκλα κυκλοφορεί σε δυο iconic looks του μοντέλου.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
21-10-2020
Instagram@claudiaschiffer

Το διάσημο μοντέλο Claudia Schiffer έγινε φέτος 50 χρονών και η Mattel για να την τιμήσει σχεδίασε μία Bardie στην οποία έδωσε τη μορφή της. Η προσωπική κούκλα του μοντέλου, μάλιστα, αναβιώνει δυο iconic looks: την εμφάνιση της με το μπλε φόρεμα Versace με το οποίο έκανε πασαρέλα στην επίδειξη της συλλογής AW 1994 και την εμφάνισή της της με μαύρο φόρεμα Balmain, με το οποίο φωτογραφήθηκε για τη καμπάνια του οίκου το 2016.

Όπως δήλωσε στο Page Six το μοντέλο, "η Barbie ήταν η πρώτη μου επαφή με τη μόδα. Όταν ήμασταν παιδιά με την αδελφή μου, παίζαμε με Barbies. Ήταν iconic κούκλα".

Το μοντέλο συνεργάστηκε με την ομάδα της Barbie για τη δημιουργία των looks στην κούκλα της, τα οποία, όπως εξηγεί, επέλεξε "γιατί έκαναν fashion statement την εποχή που τα φόρεσα". 

Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling a @Versace dress she wore in the Autumn/Winter 1994 runway show. @Donatella_Versace says "Since we were little girls, Barbie has always been not only a doll, but most importantly it was a mirror of our society as it kept evolving with it. Claudia and Barbie are two strong women who do not need to be empowered by anyone, because they have always been the makers of their destiny. I am so proud that to celebrate Claudia’s 50th year, the blue gown from the 1994 show was chosen as her outfit. Feminine and glamour, it really epitomizes the style of both of them.” 💙 #claudiaschiffer #versace #donatellaversace #barbie #barbiestyle

A post shared by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on

Supermodel @ClaudiaSchiffer turned 50 this year and to celebrate this milestone we’ve recreated some of her most iconic fashion moments! Here modeling @Balmain from the Spring/Summer 2016 campaign. "Claudia Schiffer is, of course, one of fashion’s most transformative figures—she’s the definition of a supermodel” says @Balmain Creative Director @olivier_rousteing. "Over the decades, she’s inspired millions with her distinctive mix of confidence, style and beauty. Seeing her in one of my favorite runway looks was one of my proudest moments—and the Balmain campaign that she shot for me will forever remain one of my favorite memories. So, obviously, I am beyond thrilled to see that same look replicated on another inspiring fashion icon, Barbie.” 🖤 #claudiaschiffer #balmain #olivierrousteing #barbie #barbiestyle ⁠⠀

A post shared by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on

