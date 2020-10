Οι προσπάθειες του πρίγκιπα William για την αντιμετώπιση της κλιματικής αλλαγής

As he launched The @EarthshotPrize a fortnight ago, Prince William spoke of the influence of his father The Prince of Wales, and his grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh: • "I think with the family you get that generational hand on, and I think I’ve really picked up on the fact that my grandfather started caring a long time ago about the natural world, and my father’s spoken a lot and cares about the environment.” • This year The Prince of Wales launched RE:TV - a new series of short online films about potential solutions to the climate crisis. • The films focus on practical, sustainable solutions, and aim to inform and inspire — swipe to see a preview, and visit @retv_smi to see more 🎥

