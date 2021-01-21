Follow us

#BerniesMittens | Το Twitter λάτρεψε τα μάλλινα γάντια του Bernie Sanders

Ο γερουσιαστής του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος παρακολούθησε την ορκωμοσία του Joe Biden και τράβηξε τα βλέμματα πάνω του.

Γεωργία Παρασκευούδη
ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΟΥΔΗ 21-01-2021
Όσο η προσοχή των media είναι στραμμένη στην ορκωμοσία του Joe Biden το Twitter αποθεώνει τον Bernie Sanders. Ο λόγος; Ένα ζευγάρι αξιολάτρευτα γάντια που όλοι θα θέλαμε να φορέσουμε. Ο γερουσιαστής του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος έδωσε το παρών στην ορκωμοσία του 46ου προέδρου και τράβηξε την προσοχή πάνω του αντιμετωπίζοντας το κρύο με στιλ.

Όπως αποκάλυψε στο Twitter η Ruby Cramer, συντάκτρια του Buzzfeed, τα γάντια του Bernie Sanders έπλεξε μία δασκάλα από το Βερμόντ, η Jen Ellis.

Πριν ένα χρόνο η Ellis είχε δημοσιεύσει μία φωτογραφία με τα σχέδια - τα οποία μάλιστα είναι από ανακυκλωμένο μαλλί- ανάμεσά τους και αυτά του Bernie. "Πριν από δύο χρόνια έπλεξα αυτά τα γάντια για τον Bernie", έγραψε στην ανάρτησή της με το hashtag #BerniesMittens.

Και κάπως έτσι τα γάντια, η πόζα και το ύφος του Bernie Sanders έγιναν viral στο Twitter. Ακολουθούν οι πιο αστείες και cute αναρτήσεις:

Πηγή: madamefigaro.gr

