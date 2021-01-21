BerniesMittens | Το Twitter λάτρεψε τα μάλλινα γάντια του Bernie Sanders

Όσο η προσοχή των media είναι στραμμένη στην ορκωμοσία του Joe Biden το Twitter αποθεώνει τον Bernie Sanders. Ο λόγος; Ένα ζευγάρι αξιολάτρευτα γάντια που όλοι θα θέλαμε να φορέσουμε. Ο γερουσιαστής του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος έδωσε το παρών στην ορκωμοσία του 46ου προέδρου και τράβηξε την προσοχή πάνω του αντιμετωπίζοντας το κρύο με στιλ.
Όπως αποκάλυψε στο Twitter η Ruby Cramer, συντάκτρια του Buzzfeed, τα γάντια του Bernie Sanders έπλεξε μία δασκάλα από το Βερμόντ, η Jen Ellis.
Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021
Πριν ένα χρόνο η Ellis είχε δημοσιεύσει μία φωτογραφία με τα σχέδια - τα οποία μάλιστα είναι από ανακυκλωμένο μαλλί- ανάμεσά τους και αυτά του Bernie. "Πριν από δύο χρόνια έπλεξα αυτά τα γάντια για τον Bernie", έγραψε στην ανάρτησή της με το hashtag #BerniesMittens.
I made Bernie’s mittens as a gift a couple years ago. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles). #BerniesMittens pic.twitter.com/lTXFJvVy9V— Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 21, 2020
Και κάπως έτσι τα γάντια, η πόζα και το ύφος του Bernie Sanders έγιναν viral στο Twitter. Ακολουθούν οι πιο αστείες και cute αναρτήσεις:
The pose. The mittens. The social distance. pic.twitter.com/kwHH7AzZY8— Vulture (@vulture) January 20, 2021
my poppy in the auditorium of my school as we do our "grandparents and special friends day" songs wanting to leave early so we don't have to beat out the rest of these shmucks for a seat at the deli pic.twitter.com/Lxr94O0Znz— Rebecca Caplan (@NotThatReba) January 20, 2021
me when it's time to go to events again after over a year getting used to not doing a single thing pic.twitter.com/gnShZz1vNr— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) January 20, 2021
Every US inauguration gets the fashion icon it deserves. pic.twitter.com/VZE4mKUw6R— Rahawa Haile (@RahawaHaile) January 20, 2021
