Grammys 2021 | Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της απονομής

Η 63η Ετήσια Απονομή των Βραβείων Grammy πραγματοποιήθηκε το βράδυ της Κυριακής, 14 Μαρτίου. Η μετάδοσή τους έγινε από το CBS, ενώ οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς ανέλαβε ο Trevor Noah από το Convention Center στο Los Angeles.

Όπως και οι υπόλοιπες τελετές απονομής βραβείων κατά τη διάρκεια της πανδημίας, δεν υπήρχε live κοινό: Στο Convention Center ήταν αποκλειστικά περιορισμένος αριθμός καλλιτεχνών και υποψηφίων.

Μεταξύ αυτών και stars όπως οι Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B και φυσικά η Beyoncé, που συγκέντρωσε εννέα υποψηφιότητες και απέσπασε το 28ο Grammy της καριέρας της. Η "Queen B" έγραψε έτσι ιστορία και έσπασε το ρεκόρ των πιο πολλών βραβείων Grammy που έχει κερδίσει γυναίκα καλλιτέχνης, αλλά και γενικά τραγουδιστής. Οι Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch και Taylor Swift συγκέντρωσαν από έξι υποψηφιότητες ο καθένας, ενώ η τελευταία κέρδισε και το βραβείο "Album της χρονιάς" για τρίτη φορά στην καριέρα της.

Ακολουθούν αναλυτικά οι νικητές

Single της χρονιάς

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish — Νικητής

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Savage" — Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Album της χρονιάς

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift — Νικητής

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Black Pumas" (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas

"Everyday Life" — Coldplay

"Djesse Vol. 3" — Jacob Collier

"Women in Music Pt. III" — Haim

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa

"Hollywood's Bleeding" — Post Malone

Τραγούδι της χρονιάς

"I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R. — Νικητής

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

"Circles" — Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Καλύτερος νέος καλλιτέχνης

Megan Thee Stallion — Νικητής

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Noah Cyrus

Chika

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Καλύτερο Pop Solo Performance

"Watermelon Sugar" — Harry Styles — Νικητής

"Yummy" — Justin Bieber

"Say So" — Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa

"Cardigan" — Taylor Swift

Καλύτερη Pop Ντουέτο/Συγκρότημα Performance

"Rain on Me" — Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Νικητής

"Un Dia (One Day)" — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

"Intentions" — Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Dynamite" — BTS

"Exile" — Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Pop Vocal Album

"American Standard" — James Taylor — Νικητής

"Blue Umbrella" — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

"True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter" — Harry Connick Jr.

"Unfollow the Rules" — Rufus Wainwright

"Judy" — Renée Zellweger

Καλύτερο Pop Vocal Album

"Future Nostalgia" — Dua Lipa — Νικητής

"Changes" — Justin Bieber

"Chromatica" — Lady Gaga

"Fine Line" — Harry Styles

"Folklore" — Taylor Swift

Καλύτερο Dance Recording

"10%" — Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis — Νικητής

"On My Mind" — Diplo & Sidepiece

"My High" — Disclosure, Aminé and Slowthai

"The Difference" — Flume featuring Toro y Moi

"Both of Us" — Jayda G

Καλύτερο Dance/Electronic Album

"Bubba" — Kaytranada — Νικητής

"Kick I" — Arca

"Energy" — Disclosure

"Planet's Mad" — Baauer

"Good Faith" — Madeon

Καλύτερο Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Live at the Royal Albert Hall" — Snarky Puppy — Νικητής

"Axiom" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

"Chronology of a Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard" — Jon Batiste

"Take the Stairs" — Black Violin

"Americana" — Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell

Καλύτερη Rock Performance

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple — Νικητής

"The Steps" — HAIM

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard

"Not" — Big Thief

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

Καλύτερη Metal Performance

"Bum-Rush" — Body Count — Νικητής

"Underneath" — Code Orange

"The In-Between" — In This Moment

"Bloodmoney" — Poppy

"Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)" — Power Trip

Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι

"Stay High" — Brittany Howard — Νικητής

"Kyoto" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Lost in Yesterday" — Tame Impala

"Not" — Big Thief

"Shameika" — Fiona Apple

Καλύτερο Rock Album

"The New Abnormal" — The Strokes — Νικητής

"A Hero's Death" — Fontaines D.C.

"Kiwanuka" — Michael Kiwanuka

"Daylight" — Grace Potter

"Sound & Fury" — Sturgill Simpson

Καλύτερο Alternative Music Album

"Fetch the Bolt Cutters" — Fiona Apple — Νικητής

"Hyperspace" — Beck

"Punisher" — Phoebe Bridgers

"Jaime" — Brittany Howard

"The Slow Rush" — Tame Impala

Καλύτερη R&B Performance

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé — Νικητής

"Lightning & Thunder" — Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend

"All I Need" — Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head" — Brittany Howard

"See Me" — Emily King

Καλύτερη Traditional R&B Performance

"Anything for You" — Ledisi — Νικητής

"Sit On Down" — The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

"Wonder What She Thinks of Me" — Chloe x Halle

"Let Me Go" — Mykal Kilgore

"Distance" — Yebba

Καλύτερο R&B τραγούδι

"Better Than I Imagined" — Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello — Νικητής

"Black Parade" — Beyoncé

"Collide" — Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG

"Do It" — Chloe x Halle

"Slow Down" — Skip Marley & H.E.R.

Καλύτερο Progressive R&B Album

"It Is What It Is" — Thundercat — Νικητής

"Chilombo" — Jhené Aiko

"Ungodly Hour" — Chloe x Halle

"Free Nationals" — Free Nationals

"F*** Yo Feelings" — Robert Glasper

Καλύτερο R&B Album

"Bigger Love" — John Legend — Νικητής

"Happy 2 Be Here" — Ant Clemons

"Take Time" — Giveon

"To Feel Love/D" — Luke James

"All Rise" — Gregory Porter

Καλύτερη Rap Performance

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Νικητής

"Deep Reverence" — Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

"Bop" — DaBaby

"Whats Poppin" — Jack Harlow

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"Dior" — Pop Smoke

Καλύτερη Melodic Rap Performance

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak — Νικητής

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Highest in the Room" — Travis Scott

Καλύτερο Rap Τραγούδι

"Savage" — Megan thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé — Νικητής

"The Bigger Picture" — Lil Baby

"The Box" — Roddy Ricch

"Laugh Now Cry Later" — Drake featuring Lil Durk

"Rockstar" — DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Καλύτερο Rap Album

"King's Disease" — Nas — Νικητής

"Black Habits" — D Smoke

"Alfredo" — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

"A Written Testimony" — Jay Electronica

"The Allegory" — Royce da 5'9"

Καλύτερη Country Solo Performance

"When My Amy Prays" — Vince Gill — Νικητής

"Stick That in Your Country Song" — Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was" — Brandy Clark

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"Black Like Me" — Mickey Guyton

Καλύτερη Country Duo/Group Performance

"10,000 Hours" — Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber — Νικητής

"All Night" — Brothers Osborne

"Ocean" — Lady A

"Sugar Coat" — Little Big Town

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Καλύτερο Country Song

"Crowded Table" — The Highwomen — Νικητής

"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert

"The Bones" — Maren Morris

"More Hearts Than Mine" — Ingrid Andress

"Some People Do" — Old Dominion

Καλύτερο Country Album

"Wildcard" — Miranda Lambert — Νικητής

"Nightfall" — Little Big Town

"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde

"Lady Like" — Ingrid Andress

"Your Life Is a Record" — Brandy Clark

Καλύτερο New Age Album

"More Guitar Stories" — Jim "Kimo" West — Νικητής

"Songs from the Bardo" — Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

"Periphery" — Priya Darshini

"Form//Less" — Superposition

"Meditations" — Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

Καλύτερο Improvised Jazz Solo

"All Blues" — Chick Corea, soloist — Νικητής

"Guinnevere" — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, soloist

"Pachamama" — Regina Carter, soloist

"Tomorrow is the Question" — Julian Lage, soloist

"Celia" — Gerald Clayton, soloist

"Moe Honk" — Joshua Redman, soloist

Καλύτερο Jazz Vocal Album

"Secrets are the Best Stories" — Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez — Νικητής

"ONA" — Thana Alexa

"Modern Ancestors" — Carmen Lundy

"Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper" — Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

"What's the Hurry" — Kenny Washington

Καλύτερο Jazz Instrumental Album

"Trilogy 2" — Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — Νικητής

"on the tender spot of every calloused moment" — Ambrose Akinmusire

"Waiting Game" — Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

"Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard" — Gerald Clayton

"RoundAgain" — Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

Καλύτερο Large Jazz Ensemble Album

"Data Lords" — Maria Schneider Orchestra — Νικητής

"Dialogues on Race" — Gregg August

"Monk'estra Plays John Beasley" — John Beasley

"The Intangible Between" — Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band

"Songs You Like a Lot" — John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Album

"Four Questions" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra — Νικητής

"Tradiciones" — Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

"City of Dreams" — Chico Pinheiro

"Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo" — Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola

"Trane's Delight" — Poncho Sanchez

Καλύτερο Gospel Performance/Τραγούδι

"Movin' On" — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Νικητής

"Wonderful is Your Name" — Melvin Crispell III

"Release (Live)" — Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy

"Come Together" — Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News

"Won't Let Go" — Travis Greene

Καλύτερο Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Τραγούδι

"There Was Jesus" — Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — Νικητής

"The Blessing (Live)" — Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning" — Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water" — We the Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)" — Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson

Καλύτερο Gospel Album

"Gospel According to PJ" — PJ Morton — Νικητής

"2econd Wind: ReadY" — Anthony Brown & group therAPy

"My Tribute" — Myron Butler

"Choirmaster" — Ricky Dillard

"Kierra" — Kierra Sheard

Καλύτερο Contemporary Christian Music Album

"Jesus is King" — Kanye West — Νικητής

"Run to The Father" — Cody Carnes

"All of My Best Friends" — Hillsong Young & Free

"Holy Water" — We the Kingdom

"Citizen of Heaven" — Tauren Wells

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Album

"Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)" — Fisk Jubilee Singers — Νικητής

"Beautiful Day" — Mark Bishop

"20/20" — The Crabb Family

"What Christmas Really Means" — The Erwins

"Something Beautiful" — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Καλύτερο Latin Pop Album ή Urban Album

"YHLQMDLG" — Bad Bunny — Νικητής

"Por Primera Vez" — Camilo

"Mesa Para Dos" — Kany García

"Pausa" — Ricky Martin

"3:33" — Debi Nova

Καλύτερο Latin Rock or Alternative Album

"La Conquista del Espacio" — Fito Paez — Νικητής

"Aura" — Bajofondo

"MONSTRUO" — Cami

"Sobrevolando" — Cultura Profética

"Miss Colombia" — Lido Pimienta

Καλύτερο Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

"Un Canto por México, Vol. 1" — Natalia Lafourcade — Νικητής

"Hecho en México" — Alejandro Fernández

"La Serenata" — Lupita Infante

"Bailando Sones y Huampangos con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez" — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

"Ayayay!" — Christian Nodal

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Album

"40" — Grupo Niche — Νικητής

"Mi Tumbao" — José Alberto "El Ruiseñor"

"Infinito" — Edwin Bonilla

"Sigo Cantando al Amor" (Deluxe) — Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis

"Memorias de Navidad" — Víctor Manuelle

Καλύτερη American Roots Performance

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine — Νικητής

"Colors" — Black Pumas

"Deep In Love" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet" — Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone" — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples

Καλύτερο American Roots Τραγούδι

"I Remember Everything" — John Prine — Νικητής

"Cabin" — The Secret Sisters

"Ceiling to the Floor" — Sierra Hull

"Hometown" — Sarah Jarosz

"Man Without a Soul" — Lucinda Williams

Καλύτερο Americana Album

"World on the Ground" — Sarah Jarosz — Νικητής

"Old Flowers" — Courtney Marie Andrews

"Terms of Surrender" — Hiss Golden Messenger

"El Dorado" — Marcus King

"Good Souls Better Angels" — Lucinda Williams

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Album

"Home" — Billy Strings — Νικητής

"Man on Fire" — Danny Barnes

"To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1" — Thomm Jutz

"North Carolina Songbook" — Steep Canyon Rangers

"The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1" — Various Artists

Καλύτερο Traditional Blues Album

"Rawer than Raw" — Bobby Rush — Νικητής

"All My Dues are Paid" — Frank Bey

"You Make Me Feel" — Don Bryant

"That's What I Heard" — Robert Cray Band

"Cypress Grove" — Jimmy "Duck" Holmes

Καλύτερο Contemporary Blues Album

"Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" — Fantastic Negrito — Νικητής

"Live at the Paramount" — Ruthie Foster Big Band

"The Juice" — G. Love

"Blackbirds" — Bettye LaVette

"Up and Rolling" — North Mississippi Allstars

Καλύτερο Folk Album

"All the Good Times" — Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Νικητής

"Bonny Light Horseman" — Bonny Light Horseman

"Thanks for the Dance" — Leonard Cohen

"Song for Our Daughter" — Laura Marling

"Saturn Return" — The Secret Sisters

Καλύτερο Regional Roots Music Album

"Atmosphere" — New Orleans Nightcrawlers — Νικητής

"My Relatives - 'Nikso' Kowaiks" — Black Lodge Singers

"Cameron Dupuy and The Cajun Troubadours" — Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours

"Lovely Sunrise" — Nā Wai ʽEhā

"A Tribute to Al Berard" — Sweet Cecilia

Καλύτερο Reggae Album

"Got to Be Tough" — Toots & The Maytals — Νικητής

"Upside Down 2020" — Buju Banton

"Higher Place" — Skip Marley

"It All Comes Black to Love" — Maxi Priest

"One World" — The Wailers

Καλύτερο Global Music Album

"Twice as Tall" — Burna Boy — Νικητής

"Fu Chronicles" — Antibalas

"Agora" — Bebel Gilberto

"Love Letters" — Anoushka Shankar

"Amadjar" — Tinariwen

Καλύτερο Children's Album

"All the Ladies" — Joanie Leeds — Νικητής

"Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders" — Alastair Moock And Friends

"I'm an Optimist" — Dog On Fleas

"Songs for Singin'" — The Okee Dokee Brothers

"Wild Life" — Justin Roberts

Καλύτερο Spoken Word Album (Συμπεριλαμβανομένων Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

"Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth" — Rachel Maddow — Νικητής

"Acid for the Children – A Memoir" — Flea

"Alex Trebek – The Answer Is..." — Ken Jennings

"Catch and Kill" — Ronan Farrow

"Charlotte's Web (E.B. White)" — Meryl Streep and Full Cast

Καλύτερο Comedy Album

"Black Mitzvah" — Tiffany Haddish — Νικητής

"I Love Everything" — Patton Oswalt

"The Pale Tourist" — Jim Gaffigan

"Paper Tiger" — Bill Burr

"23 Hours to Kill" — Jerry Seinfeld

Καλύτερο Musical Theater Album

"Jagged Little Pill" — Νικητής

"Amélie"

"American Utopia on Broadway"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"The Prince of Egypt"

"Soft Power"

Καλύτερο Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Jojo Rabbit" — Various artists — Νικητής

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" — Various artists

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" — Various artists

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" — Various artists

"Frozen II" — Various artists

Καλύτερο Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Joker" — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer — Νικητής

"Ad Astra" — Max Richter, composer

"Becoming" — Kamasi Washington, composer

"1917" — Thomas Newman, composer

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" — John Williams, composer

Καλύτερο Song Written for Visual Media

"No Time to Die" (from No Time to Die) — Billie Eilish — Νικητής

"Beautiful Ghosts" (from Cats) — Taylor Swift

"Carried Me with You" (from Onward) — Brandi Carlile

"Into the Unknown" (from Frozen II) — Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

"Stand Up" (from Harriet) — Cynthia Erivo

Καλύτερη Instrumental Composition

"Sputnik" — Maria Schneider — Νικητής

"Baby Jack" — Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Be Water II" — Christian Sands

"Plumfield" — Alexandre Desplat

"Strata" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller

Καλύτερο Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

"Donna Lee" — John Beasley — Νικητής

"Bathroom Dance" — Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Honeymooners" — Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" — Jarrett Johnson Featuring Alvin Chea

"Uranus: The Magician" — Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra

Καλύτερο Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

"He Won't Hold You" — Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody — Νικητής

"Asas Fechadas" — Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole

"Desert Song" — Säje

"From This Place" — Pat Metheny featuring Meshell Ndegeocello

"Slow Burn" — Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Perlson, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth

Καλύτερο Recording Package

"Vols. 11 & 12" — Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions) — Νικητής

"Everyday Life" — Pilar Zeta, art director (Coldplay)

"Funeral" — Kyle Goen, art director (Lil Wayne)

"Healer" — Julian Gross & Hannah Hooper, art directors (Grouplove)

"On Circles" — Jordan Butcher, art director (Caspian)

Καλύτερο Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

"Ode to Joy" — Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco) — Νικητής

"Flaming Pie (Collector's Edition)" — Linn Wie Andersen, Simon Earith, Paul McCartney & James Musgrave, art directors (Paul McCartney)

"Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991" — Lisa Glines & Doran Tyson, art directors (Grateful Dead)

"Mode" — Jeff Schulz, art director (Depeche Mode)

"The Story of Ghostly International" — Michael Cina & Molly Smith, art directors (Various Artists)

Καλύτερο Album Notes

"Dead Man's Pop" — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements) — Νικητής

"At The Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From The Studio, 1894-1926" — Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital Of The West, 1940-1974" — Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin To Jazz And Shaped The Music Business" — Colin Hancock, album notes writer (Various Artists)

"Out Of A Clear Blue Sky" — David Sager, album notes writer (Nat Brusiloff)

Καλύτερο Historical Album

"It's Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers" — Mister Rogers — Νικητής

"Celebrated, 1895-1896" — Unique Quartette

"Hittin' The Ramp: The Early Years (1936 - 1943)" — Nat King Cole

"1999 Super Deluxe Edition" — Prince

"Souvenir" — Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

"Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions" — Béla Fleck

Καλύτερο Engineered Album, Non-Classical

"Hyperspace" — Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua, Beck Hansen & Mike Larson, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Beck) — Νικητής

"Black Hole Rainbow" — Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Devon Gilfillian)

"Expectations" — Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, engineers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Katie Pruitt)

"Jaime" — Shawn Everett, engineer; Shawn Everett, mastering engineer (Brittany Howard)

"25 Trips" — Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Sierra Hull)

Παραγωγός of the Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt — Νικητής

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Καλύτερο Remixed Recording

"Roses (Imanbek Remix)" — Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN) — Νικητής

"Do You Ever (RAC Mix) — RAC, remixer (Phil Good)

"Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)" — Morgan Page, remixer (Deadmau5)

"Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix) — Louie Vega, remixer (Jasper Street Co.)

"Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)" — Haywyre, remixer (Bazzi)

Καλύτερο Engineered Album, Classical

"Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, 'Babi Yar'" — David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) — Νικητής

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Bernd Gottinger, engineer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Frost & John Kerswell, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

"Hynes: Fields" — Kyle Pyke, engineer; Jesse Lewis & Kyle Pyke, mastering engineers (Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion)

"Ives: Complete Symphonies" — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Παραγωγός της χρονιας, Classical

David Frost — Νικητής

Blanton Alspaugh

Jesse Lewis

Dmitry Lipay

Elaine Martone

Καλύτερη Orchestral Performance

"Ives: Complete Symphonies" — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic) — Νικητής

"Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition" — Carlos Kalmar, conductor (Oregon Symphony)

"Concurrence" — Daníel Bjarnason, conductor (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

"Copland: Symphony No. 3" — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

"Lutosławski: Symphonies No. 2 & 3" — Hannu Lintu, conductor (Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Καλύτερο Opera Recording

"Gershwin: Porgy and Bess" — David Robertson, conductor; Angel Blue & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) — Νικητής

"Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen" — Gil Rose, conductor; Heather Buck & Stephen Powell; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

"Floyd, C: Prince of Players" — William Boggs, conductor; Keith Phares & Kate Royal; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus)

"Handel: Agrippina" — Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor; Joyce DiDonato; Daniel Zalay, producer (Il Pomo D'Oro)

"Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg" — Donald Runnicles, conductor; David Butt Philip & Elena Tsallagova; Peter Ghirardini & Erwin Stürzer, producers (Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin)

Καλύτερη Choral Performance

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers) — Νικητής

"Carthage" — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

"Kastalski: Requiem" — Leonard Slatkin, conductor; Charles Bruffy, Steven Fox & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir)

"Moravec: Sanctuary Road" — Kent Tritle, conductor (Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus)

"Once Upon a Time" — Matthew Guard, conductor (Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Καλύτερη Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

"Contemporary Voices" — Pacifica Quartet — Νικητής

"Healing Modes" — Brooklyn Rider

"Hearne, T,: Place" — Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra

"Hynes: Fields" — Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion

"The Schumann Quartets" — Dover Quartet

Καλύτερο Classical Instrumental Solo

"Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra" — Richard O'Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony) — Νικητής

"Adés: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Kirill Gerstein; Thomas Adès, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

"Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas" — Igor Levit

"Bohemian Tales" — Augustin Hadelich; Jakub Hrůša, conductor (Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks)

"Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival" — Daniil Trifonov; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Καλύτερο Classical Solo Vocal Album

"Smyth: The Prison" — Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra) — Νικητής

"American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto" — Stephen Powell (Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux)

"Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger" — Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

"Farinelli" — Cecilia Bartoli; Giovanni Antonini, conductor (Il Giardino Armonico)

"A Lad's Love" — Brian Giebler; Steven McGhee, accompanist (Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell)

Καλύτερο Classical Compendium

"Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke" — Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer — Νικητής

"Adès Conducts Adès" — Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, conductor; Nick Squire, pr

oducer

"Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map, Neiges, Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin" — Clément Mao-Takacs, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

"Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto" — José Serebrier, conductor; Jens Braun, producer

"Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Blood" — Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Καλύτερη Contemporary Classical Composition

"Rouse: Symphony No. 5" — Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony) — Νικητής

"Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" — Thomas Adès, composer (Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

"Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua" — Richard Danielpour, composer (JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus)

"Floyd, C.: Prince of Players" — Carlisle Floyd, composer (William Boggs, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

"Hearne, T.: Place" — Ted Hearne, composer (Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra)

Καλύτερο Music Video

"Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé, Saint Jhn & Wizkid Featuring Blue Ivy Carter — Νικητής

"Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake

"Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak

"Adore You" — Harry Styles

"Goliath" — Woodkid

Καλύτερη Μουσική ταινία

"Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice" — Linda Ronstadt — Νικητής

"Beastie Boys Story" — Beastie Boys

"Black Is King" — Beyoncé

"We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" — Freestyle Love Supreme

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" — ZZ Top