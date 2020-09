Ο οίκος Sotheby's οργανώνει δημοπρασία με αφορμή τα 50 χρόνια από τη διάλυση των Beatles

The Beatles' eighth studio album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, marked a crucial moment for the band, bridging the gap between pop music and art. Released on 1 June 1967 in the UK and the following day in the US, it raced to number one on both sides of the Atlantic, spending 27 weeks at number one in the UK and 15 weeks in the US. Radio stations scrapped their planned scheduling and began to play the album in full, uninterrupted from start to finish, instead. The Summer of Love had truly begun. ☀️ 💛 This rare original promotional poster by E.M.I., printed in Great Britain, is on offer as part of The Beatles sale until October 1 (est. £3,000-5,000). #TheBeatles #SothebysBooks

