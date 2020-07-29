Βραβεία Emmy 2020| Οι υποψηφιότητες

Το τηλεοπτικό τοπίο είναι πολύ διαφορετικό φέτος σε σύγκριση με άλλες χρονιές, και με το Game of Thrones και το Fleabag να είναι εκτός ανταγωνισμού, το τερέν των Emmys είναι ανοιχτό για νέες σειρές, ηθοποιούς και σκηνοθέτες.

Σύμφωνα με την Television Academy, η περίοδος επιλογής για τα φετινά βραβεία διήρκεσε από την 1η Ιουνίου 2019 έως τις 31 Μαΐου 2020, πράγμα που σημαίνει ότι καλοκαιρινές σειρές όπως το I May Destroy You και Perry Mason βρέθηκαν εκτός. Επιλέχθηκαν όμως οι σειρές Watchmen (σαρώνουν με 26 υποψηφιότητες), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark και Succession (18 υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία).

Η τελετή απονομής των Emmys 2020 θα γίνει στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Δράμα

Καλύτερη Σειρά

Better Caul Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Μίνι Σειρά / Τηλεταινία

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία​​​​​​​

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία​​​​​​​

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία​​​​​​​

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Κωμωδία

Καλύτερη Σειρά

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος​​​​​​​

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος​​​​​​​

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Talk Show

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Μπορείτε να δείτε τη λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες εδώ.