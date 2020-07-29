Βραβεία Emmy 2020| Οι υποψηφιότητες

Το τηλεοπτικό τοπίο είναι πολύ διαφορετικό φέτος σε σύγκριση με άλλες χρονιές, και με το Game of Thrones και το Fleabag να είναι εκτός ανταγωνισμού, το τερέν των Emmys είναι ανοιχτό για νέες σειρές, ηθοποιούς και σκηνοθέτες.
Σύμφωνα με την Television Academy, η περίοδος επιλογής για τα φετινά βραβεία διήρκεσε από την 1η Ιουνίου 2019 έως τις 31 Μαΐου 2020, πράγμα που σημαίνει ότι καλοκαιρινές σειρές όπως το I May Destroy You και Perry Mason βρέθηκαν εκτός. Επιλέχθηκαν όμως οι σειρές Watchmen (σαρώνουν με 26 υποψηφιότητες), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20), Ozark και Succession (18 υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία).
Η τελετή απονομής των Emmys 2020 θα γίνει στις 20 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Δράμα
Καλύτερη Σειρά
Better Caul Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Μίνι Σειρά / Τηλεταινία
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεταινία
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Κωμωδία
Καλύτερη Σειρά
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Talk Show
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
