House of the Dragon | Όσα πρέπει να γνωρίζετε για το prequel του 'Game of Thrones'

HBO revealed that the #GameofThrones prequel / spin-off series, #HouseoftheDragon has begun production and set to premiere sometime in 2022.



Starring Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, Steve Toussiant, Eve Best and Emma D’Arc. pic.twitter.com/ySgiMBzMYD