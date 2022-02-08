Όσκαρ 2022 | Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου

Με τη βραδιά των Όσκαρ να βρίσκεται μόνο λίγες εβδομάδες μακριά, πραγματοποιήθηκε η ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά βραβεία της Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου.

Τον ρόλο των παρουσιαστών ανέλαβαν ο Leslie Jordan και η Tracee Ellis Ross, οι οποίοι μέσω Zoom προχώρησαν στις σχετικές ανακοινώσεις. Η 94η τελετή απονομής θα πραγματοποιηθεί κανονικά στις 27 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center στην περιοχή του Hollywood, όπως συμβαίνει κάθε χρόνο και θα προβληθεί από το ABC στην Αμερική και από περισσότερα από 200 παγκόσμια δίκτυα.

Οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη ταινία

"Belfast"

"CODA"

"Don't Look Up"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"Nightmare Alley"

"The Power of the Dog"

"West Side Story"

Όσκαρ Β' γυναικείου ρόλου

Jessie Buckley, "The Lost Daughter"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story"

Judi Dench, "Belfast"

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Όσκαρ Β' ανδρικού ρόλου

Ciaran Hinds, "Belfast"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA"

Jesse Plemons, "The Power of the Dog"

J.K. Simmons, "Being the Ricardos"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Καλύτερη ξενόγλωσση ταινία

"Drive My Car"

"Flee"

"The Hand of God"

"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"The Queen of Basketball"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Καλύτερο ντοκιμαντέρ

"Ascension"

"Attica"

"Flee"

"Summer of Soul"

"Riding with Fire"

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο τραγούδι

"King Richard"

"Encanto"

"Belfast"

"No Time to Die"

"Four Good Days"

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

"Encanto"

"Flee"

"Luca"

"The Mitchells vs. The Machine"

"Raya and the Last Dragon"

Καλύτερο διασκευασμένο σενάριο

"CODA"

"Drive My Car"

"Dune"

"The Lost Daughter"

"The Power of the Dog"

Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο

"Belfast"

"Don't Look Up"

"King Richard"

"Licorice Pizza"

"The Worst Person in the World"

Όσκαρ Α' ανδρικού ρόλου

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tik Tik Boom!"

Will Smith, "King Richard"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

