Helmut Lang x Anthony Vaccarello | Μία συνεργασία που οδήγησε σε ιδιαίτερα έργα τέχνης

@ysl has unveiled a collaboration between its creative director, Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello), and the retired fashion doyen Helmut Lang (@h_lang_) under the Rive Droite project. But the ensuing product of two revered minds in the industry is not the next monumental capsule collection: rather, a series of dark, black totemic poles. Since departing from fashion in 2005, Lang has devoted his time to pursuing art, turning objects raw or abandoned into symbolic forms. Receiving Vaccarello's past creations for Saint Laurent, the 64-year-old shredded the fashion objects (among them clothing prototypes and unfinished jewellery), mixed in a pigmented resin and cast, using aluminium moulds, a set of textured, cylindrical sculptures — immortalising remnant testimonies of a designer's creativity with his art.

