America 1970s/80s | Τα έργα των Evelyn Hofer, Sheila Metzner, Joel Meyerowitz και Helmut Newton σε μία νέα εκθεση

Today we are open and welcome you to the exhibition 'America 1970s/80s' with works by Helmut Newton, Sheila Metzner, Joel Meyerowitz and Evelyn Hofer. Opening Hours Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday closed The usual distance and hygiene rules apply when visiting the Helmut Newton Foundation. Until further notice, a visit to the museum is only possible with a time slot ticket, please book at: www.smb.museum/tickets. Such tickets can also be purchased on site at the cash desk, subject to availability. America 1970s/80s October 9, 2020 – Mai 16, 2021 Installation view Sheila Metzner

