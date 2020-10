Πώς να φορέσετε τη μαρινιέρα αυτή την εποχή

Never underestimate the power of clothes! No one ever warns you how much of a rollercoaster being self employed really is. Some days you feel on top of the world and on others you can barely pull yourself out of bed. Receiving some news yesterday, that I didn’t particularly want, left me quite glum and instantly made me feel like I’d hit rock bottom. It made me second guess my decision to go self employed and everything I’m doing, the temptation to sit in my pyjamas all day and wallow was real, but something told me I might as-well get dressed and I’m so glad I did! I went back to some old classics today that felt like me again and it instantly lifted my mood. Within a matter of minutes I felt comfortable and confident again. Sound basic, but when you wear the right ones, clothes are great! (And as a result I’ve had the most productive afternoon I’ve had all week) 🙌🏻

