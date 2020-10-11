Fear of God | Η capsule συλλογή που αποτίει φόρο τιμής στα επιτεύγματα της Kamala Harris

Η επιλογή της Kamala Harris για τη θέση της υποψήφιας Αντιπροέδρου των Η.Π.Α έχει σκορπίσει τον ενθουσιασμό σε μεγάλη μερίδα ψηφοφόρων, ιδίως στις κοινότητες των Αφροαμερικανών και των μειονοτήτων από τις οποίες προέρχεται και η ίδια.
Τα επιτεύγμα της Harris, που την έφεραν ως αυτή τη θέση, ήταν που ενέπνευσαν τον ιδρυτή του streetweat brand Fear of God, Jerry Lorenzo, να δημιουργήσει μια caspule συλλογή η οποία αποτίνει φόρος τιμής στην υποψήφια αντιπρόεδρο. Η συλλογή περιλαμβάνει hoodies και T-shirts σε μαύρο και σε κρεμ χρώμα με το τύπωμα "KH20" - δηλαδή τα αρχικά της Harris- στο μπροστά μέρος και στο πίσω μέρος φωτογραφίες από τα φοιτητικά της χρόνια.
Στο μήνυμά του στο Instagram γι' αυτή τη συλλογή, ο Αφροαμερικανός σχεδιαστής αναφέρει: "Όταν η Kamala Harris αναβαίνει στη σκηνή, δεν γίνεται να μη σκεφτώ τη γυναίκα μου, τη μητέρα μου, τις κόρες μου, τη γιαγιά μου, τις εκατομμύρια γυναίκες που δεν είναι λευκές και ιδιαίτερα τις γυναίκες της μαύρης κοινότητας που τις έχουν παραβλέψει και περιθερωποιήσει σ' αυτή τη χώρα". Στο ίδιο μήνυμα του καλεί τους Αμερικανούς να ψηφίσουν, ενώ αποκαλύπτει ότι τα έσοδα από τις πωλήσεις της συλλογής KH20 θα τα διαθέσει για την ενίσχυση του μη - κερδοσκοπικού οργανισμού Black Futures Lab.
if you know me, you know i’m the furthest thing from political and i prefer to express my spiritual and personal convictions thru how i live my life over anything that can be said. that being said, when @kamalaharris takes the stage in tonight’s vice presidential debate i cannot help but to think about my wife, mother, sisters, grandmother, twin daughters, the millions of women of color and specifically black women who have been overlooked and marginalized in this country. the black women who picked cotton in the fields generations ago who never in their wildest dreams would believe that this stage would be occupied by them... today i celebrate this moment in american history, in human history, where the mental barriers of what’s possible for their lives will forever be broken... i have the utmost belief in the american dream and faith our leaders will work to maintain, a safe, just and righteous and compassionately responsible government so freedom can flourish. i pray they will work to provide an atmosphere so we all can live out our divine reason and purpose for being. we have the responsibility to vote. the luxury to vote. let’s answer the call for so many that never had this right before. let your voice be heard. ...today we will be releasing a limited run of merchandise with all proceeds going to the @blackfutureslab ...thank you to @meena and @angelarye for partnering w/ us on this monumental occasion. 🖤 ...i am a father before i am a designer, to my daughters liv and mercy i stand up today for you. #girldad #americanluxury