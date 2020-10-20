Paul Smith | Η capsule συλλογή για τα 50 χρόνια του βρετανικού brand

Tα 50 χρόνια παρουσίας του στη μόδα γιορτάζει το βρετανικό brand Paul Smith και για την ειδική αυτή περίσταση επαναφέρει σε μια capsule συλλογή κάποια από τα ιστορικά graphic σχέδια του σχεδιαστή.
Ο Paul Smith ήταν ανάμεσα στους πρώτους σχεδιαστές που χρησιμοποίησαν τα φωτογραφικά τυπώματα, στις ανδρικές του συλλογές στη δεκαετία του '80, κι έγινε ένας από τους πρωτοπόρους του print design.
Στην capsule συλλογή που κυκλοφόρησε για 5οη επέτειό λειτουργίας του brand του, ο σχεδιαστής έχει αντλήσει κάποια grapics - κλειδιά στην ιστορία του, και από μια χρονική περίοδο που επεκτείνεται από το 1988 ως το 2002. To πιο χαρακτηριστικό τύπωμα στις δημιουργίες του Paul Smith είναι το "Σπαγγέτι" μοτίβο, που πρωτοεμφανίστηκε στις συλλογές του 1994. Και τώρα επιστρέφει ανανεωμένο για να διακοσμήσει από t-shirt, φούτερ, φόρμες, πουλόβερ και παλτό μέχρι θήκες για κινητά, καπέλα, μαντήλια, τσάντες, και γραβάτες κ.ο.κ.
Άλλο δημοφιλές print του αρχείου που επιστρέφει σε κομμάτια της capsule συλλογής είναι το μήλο, ενώ η αγάπη του Smith για τα φλοράλ - ιδίως τα vintage φλοράλ- έρχεται να προσφέρει ενδιαφέρουσες προτάσεις σε κοστούμια, φορέματα, jackets κ.ο.κ.
Δείτε μερικά από τα κομμάτια της συλλογής
Spaghetti print
To mark five decades of innovative British design, Paul revived and reworks key graphics from his print archive, presenting them as a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories for men and women. Swipe to explore and shop or head to the link in our bio to see all the other prints. #PaulSmith50 #Print #fashion #spaghetti
Apple print
To mark five decades of innovative British design, Paul revived and reworks key graphics from his print archive. This apple print was first produced in Paul’s spring/summer ‘90 collection. "The idea of using the Apple at that time was probably to do with my interest in graphic design” says Paul "the ‘less is more’ approach and simplicity” Swipe to explore and shop or head to the link in our bio to see all the other prints. #PaulSmith50 #Print #fashion #apple #graphic
Floral
Floral prints have been a recurring theme of Paul’s design work since he opened his first shop in 1970. Since then, he has taken inspiration from seed packets, vintage floral prints and flowers themselves. To mark five decades of innovative British design, Paul revived and reworks key graphics from his print archive, presenting them as a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories for men and women. Swipe to explore and shop or head to the link in our bio to see all the other prints. #PaulSmith50 #Print #fashion #flowers #floral