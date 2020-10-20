Follow us

Paul Smith | Η capsule συλλογή για τα 50 χρόνια του βρετανικού brand

Ο σχεδιαστής αναβιώνει key graphics από το αρχείο του.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
20-10-2020
Instagram@paulsmithdesign

Tα 50 χρόνια παρουσίας του στη μόδα γιορτάζει το βρετανικό brand Paul Smith και για την ειδική αυτή περίσταση επαναφέρει σε μια capsule συλλογή κάποια από τα ιστορικά graphic σχέδια του σχεδιαστή

Ο Paul Smith ήταν ανάμεσα στους πρώτους σχεδιαστές που χρησιμοποίησαν τα φωτογραφικά τυπώματα, στις ανδρικές του συλλογές στη δεκαετία του '80, κι έγινε ένας από τους πρωτοπόρους του print design

Στην capsule συλλογή που κυκλοφόρησε για 5οη επέτειό λειτουργίας του brand του, ο σχεδιαστής έχει αντλήσει κάποια grapics - κλειδιά στην ιστορία του, και από μια χρονική περίοδο που επεκτείνεται από το 1988 ως το 2002. To πιο χαρακτηριστικό τύπωμα στις δημιουργίες του Paul Smith είναι το "Σπαγγέτι" μοτίβο, που πρωτοεμφανίστηκε στις συλλογές του 1994. Και τώρα επιστρέφει ανανεωμένο για να διακοσμήσει από t-shirt, φούτερ, φόρμες, πουλόβερ και παλτό μέχρι θήκες για κινητά, καπέλα, μαντήλια, τσάντες, και γραβάτες κ.ο.κ. 

Άλλο δημοφιλές print του αρχείου που επιστρέφει σε κομμάτια της capsule συλλογής είναι το μήλο, ενώ η αγάπη του Smith για τα φλοράλ - ιδίως τα vintage φλοράλ- έρχεται να προσφέρει ενδιαφέρουσες προτάσεις σε κοστούμια, φορέματα, jackets κ.ο.κ. 

Δείτε μερικά από τα κομμάτια της συλλογής

 Spaghetti print 

Apple print 

Floral 

