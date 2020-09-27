Follow us

Kate Middleton - Πρίγκιπας William | Μοιράστηκαν νέες φωτογραφίες με τα παιδιά τους

Το ντοκιμαντέρ που παρακολούθησαν στους κήπους του Kensington Palace.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
27-09-2020
Getty Images

Μία σειρά από φωτογραφίες στις οποίες ποζάρουν μαζί με τα τρία τους παιδιά, τον Πρίγκιπα George, την Πριγκίπισσα Charlotte και τον Πρίγκιπα Louis, μοιράστηκαν η Kate Middleton και ο Πρίγκιπας William.

Τα στιγμιότυπα, που ανέβηκαν στον επίσημο λογαριασμό τους στο Instagram, έχουν τραβηχτεί στους κήπους του Παλατιού του Kensington, όπου στήθηκε μια υπαίθρια προβολή του ντοκιμαντέρ David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, στην οποία συμμετείχε και ο sir David Attenborough, o διάσημος αφηγητής ντοκιμαντέρ, φυσιοδίφης και συγγραφέας.

Οι Cambridges έχουν συνεργαστεί στο παρελθόν με τον Attenborough σε διάφορες περιστάσεις για να προωθήσουν θέματα που αφορούν προστασία του περιβάλλοντος και τη σωτηρία του πλανήτη από την οικολογική καταστροφή. Κι αυτή η προβολή ήταν μια καλή αφορμή για να την απολαύσουν μαζί με τα τρία τους παιδιά.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough. The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’. With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize 🌍 the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks. When they met, Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Kate Middleton | Η ιστορία πίσω από το κολιέ με τα αρχικά των παιδιών της

Kate Middleton - Πρίγκιπας William | Μοιράστηκαν νέες φωτογραφίες με τα παιδιά τους
