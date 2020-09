H Αmanda Seyfried έγινε μητέρα για δεύτερη φορά

We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives", They said "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.” #AmandaySeyfried #ThomasSadoski #Babyborn #Secondchild #Newborn #INARA #WarChild

