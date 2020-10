Kamala Harris | H γνωριμία με τον σύζυγό της σε blide date

Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @kamalaharris! And her birthday wish...VOTE EARLY!🎂 Love you! ❤️

