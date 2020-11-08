Οι celebrities πανηγυρίζουν την ιστορική νίκη των Biden-Harris

Στο άκουσμα της είδησης πως ο Joe Biden είναι ο 46ος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ οι celebrities εξέφρασαν τον ενθουσιασμό τους δίνοντας συγχαρητήρια σε εκείνον και την Kamala Harris για την ιστορική νίκη τους. Σε αυτές τις κρίσιμες εκλογές εν μέσω πανδημίας, διασημότητες από τον χώρο της μουσικής, της μόδας και του σινεμά προέτρεψαν με κάθε τρόπο τον κόσμο ώστε να ασκήσει το εκλογικό του δικαίωμα.
Με τη χθεσινή νίκη λοιπόν είχαν κάθε λόγο να το γιορτάσουν. Από την Lady Gaga έως την Jennifer Aniston, τα κοινωνικά δίκτυα γέμισαν αμέτρητες αναρτήσεις αφιερωμένες στους Biden - Harris καθώς και καυστικά μηνύματα προς τον Donald Trump.
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Lopez
Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Bella Hadid
Michelle Obama
I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error. We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot. So it’s up to us to stay engaged and informed, to keep speaking out and marching on. We’ve got to vote in even greater numbers in the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia — and every state and local election going forward. We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children. My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug — and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you.
Zoë Kravitz
Tracee Ellis Ross
Lady Gaga
@joebiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️
Hailey Bieber
Diane Kruger
Jamie Lee Curtis
Viola Davis
Jessica Alba
Kate Hudson
We showed up! We did it! I’m sure many of you are joining me in a big cry, a release. A beautiful moment in history! Thank you everyone. Character matters ✨ It truly does. Congratulations to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris Looking forward to January ☀️
Kerry Washington
Laura Dern
Here’s to kindness. To listening to each other again. To leadership. To nobility. To integrity. To accountability. To admitting your part. To being unified in a common goal of safety and health and love. Most of all...our voice matters. Our vote matters. And now after 3 sleepless days...wait...4 sleepless years, I’m gonna go take a nap!
Chris Evans
Julia Roberts
Elisabeth Banks
I’m so so so relieved. Congrats @JoeBiden I am crying at the thought of @KamalaHarris as Vice President of the United States - wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/fYPrRJeDly— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 7, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
"Madam Vice President” is no longer a fictional character. @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/rg1fErtHGX— Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 7, 2020
Taika Waititi
Bye bye you stupid nitwit douche canoe.— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 7, 2020