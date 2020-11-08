Follow us

Search

Οι celebrities πανηγυρίζουν την ιστορική νίκη των Biden-Harris

Από την Lady Gaga έως τη Jennifer Aniston.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
08-11-2020

Στο άκουσμα της είδησης πως ο Joe Biden είναι ο 46ος πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ οι celebrities εξέφρασαν τον ενθουσιασμό τους δίνοντας συγχαρητήρια σε εκείνον και την Kamala Harris για την ιστορική νίκη τους. Σε αυτές τις κρίσιμες εκλογές εν μέσω πανδημίας, διασημότητες από τον χώρο της μουσικής, της μόδας και του σινεμά προέτρεψαν με κάθε τρόπο τον κόσμο ώστε να ασκήσει το εκλογικό του δικαίωμα.

Με τη χθεσινή νίκη λοιπόν είχαν κάθε λόγο να το γιορτάσουν. Από την Lady Gaga έως την Jennifer Aniston, τα κοινωνικά δίκτυα γέμισαν αμέτρητες αναρτήσεις αφιερωμένες στους Biden - Harris καθώς και καυστικά μηνύματα προς τον Donald Trump.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Lopez

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande

!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Bella Hadid

Michelle Obama

I’m beyond thrilled that my friend Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it. Thank you to all of you who poured every ounce of your hope and determination into this democracy over these past four years, registering voters, getting them to the polls, keeping folks informed. More votes were cast in this election than ever before. It’s because of you. And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us. But we’ve also got to recognize that the path to progress will always be uphill. We’ll always have to scrape and crawl up toward that mountaintop. And two years from now, four years from now, there will once again be no margin for error. We see now the reality that we can’t take even the tiniest part of our democracy for granted. Every single vote must count — and every single one of us must vote. And as a country, we should be making it easier, not harder to cast a ballot. So it’s up to us to stay engaged and informed, to keep speaking out and marching on. We’ve got to vote in even greater numbers in the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia — and every state and local election going forward. We’ve got to promise each other that our focus in this election won’t be an anomaly, but the rule. That’s how we can not only feel this way right now, but in the months and years ahead. It’s the only way we’ll build a nation worthy of our children. My warmest congratulations again to Joe and Jill, Kamala and Doug — and each of you who stepped up when your country needed you.

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Zoë Kravitz

BI-DEN 👋🏽

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Tracee Ellis Ross

MOOD

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

Lady Gaga

Hailey Bieber

💙💙💙💙!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Diane Kruger

💙💙💙💙!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Jamie Lee Curtis

💙💙💙💙!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on

Viola Davis

Jessica Alba

Kate Hudson

Kerry Washington

Laura Dern

Chris Evans

Biden/Harris 2020💙

A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on

Julia Roberts

Elisabeth Banks

Mark Ruffalo

We are sooo happy today. We are free again!!

A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Taika Waititi

Tags

Latest

"We did it, Joe! " Η Kamala Harris συγχαίρει τον Joe Biden
NEWS

"We did it, Joe! " Η Kamala Harris συγχαίρει τον Joe Biden

Η Kamala Harris γίνεται η πρώτη γυναίκα αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ
ΑΠΟΨΗ

Η Kamala Harris γίνεται η πρώτη γυναίκα αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ

Ο Joe Biden κερδίζει τις προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ
NEWS

Ο Joe Biden κερδίζει τις προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ

O Johnny Depp αποχωρεί από τις ταινίες Fantastic Beasts
NEWS

O Johnny Depp αποχωρεί από τις ταινίες Fantastic Beasts

BBC | Εξετάζει τις τακτικές που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν στην εκρηκτική συνέντευξη της πριγκίπισσας Diana
NEWS

BBC | Εξετάζει τις τακτικές που χρησιμοποιήθηκαν στην εκρηκτική συνέντευξη της πριγκίπισσας Diana

Η Dua Lipa μίλησε για τον σεξισμό στη βιομηχανία της μουσικής
NEWS

Η Dua Lipa μίλησε για τον σεξισμό στη βιομηχανία της μουσικής

Η ερωτική ιστορία των Spencer που μπορεί να παρουσιαστεί στην 4η σεζόν του The Crown
ENTERTAINMENT

Η ερωτική ιστορία των Spencer που μπορεί να παρουσιαστεί στην 4η σεζόν του The Crown

Πρίγκιπας Κάρολος | Μιλάει για τη σημασία της διαχρονικής μόδας
NEWS

Πρίγκιπας Κάρολος | Μιλάει για τη σημασία της διαχρονικής μόδας

Αυτοί είναι οι πιο επιδραστικοί celebrities σε ό,τι αφορά το στυλ
NEWS

Αυτοί είναι οι πιο επιδραστικοί celebrities σε ό,τι αφορά το στυλ

ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΕΛΕΝΗ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗ

Best of Network

Πώς θα παραμείνεις ο αληθινός εαυτός σου μέσα στη σχέση; (μήπως κάνεις μόνο όσα θέλει ο σύντροφός σου;)

Οι διατάσεις των 2' που χρειάζεσαι αν είσαι καθιστή πολλές ώρες (για να... ισιώσεις!)

Τα καλύτερα αστυνομικά βιβλία για την καραντίνα

Τα γυναικεία χαρακτηριστικά στα οποία δεν αντιστέκεται κανένας άντρας

8 χολιγουντιανές ταινίες έρχονται στο Netflix

Cocktails με ένα υλικό για να φτιάξεις στο lockdown

8 συνδυασμοί τροφών που θα σε βοηθήσουν στη διαχείριση του βάρους

Παράγοντες που αυξάνουν τον κίνδυνο για καρκίνο στον προστάτη

Γυναικεία μνήμη: Ένας παράγοντας που (μπορεί να) την καθορίζει