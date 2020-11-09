H Kate Middleton δανείστηκε τα σκουλαρίκια της βασίλισσας για τη Remembrance Day

H δούκισσα του Cambridge, παρευρέθηκε στη λειτουργία για το Remembrance Day στο Λονδίνο χθες το πρωί. Για την περίσταση, η Kate επέλεξε να φορέσει ένα παλτό Alexander McQueen, ένα καπέλο Philip Treacy και ένα ζευγάρι σκουλαρίκια με διαμάντια και μαργαριτάρια, τα οποία ανήκουν στη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β ', που ήταν επίσης παρούσα.
Η βασίλισσα φορά τακτικά σκουλαρίκια με μαργαριτάρια, αλλά δεν έχει φωτογραφηθεί φορώντας αυτό το συγκεκριμένο ζευγάρι εδώ και αρκετό καιρό. Η τελευταία φορά που ο φωτογραφικός φακός την εντόπισε να το φορά ήταν κατά τη διάρκεια ενός βασιλικού περιπάτου το 1977.
Η Kate συνηθίζει να φορά τα κοσμήματα της βασίλισσας σε πολλές περιπτώσεις. Το 2019, η δούκισσα φωτογραφήθηκε φορώντας τα ίδια μαργαριταρένια σκουλαρίκια στις 9 Νοεμβρίου στο Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance στο Royal Albert Hall.
On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. This year the @RoyalBritishLegion encouraged us all to to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. Swipe to see more from across the UK: Image 3: Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster. Image 4: D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944. Image 5: Veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth. Image 6: A camera phone is set up to film and live-stream a closed and socially distanced remembrance service at Exeter Cathedral. Image 7: Seymour 'Bill' Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings joins neighbours in the street to observe the two minutes silence. Image 8: The National Memorial Arboretum, where a virtual Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast online.
Ο λογαριασμός του Kensington Palace στο Instagram ανέβασε φωτογραφίες από το Remembrance Day Service του 2020 και αποκάλυψε στη λεζάντα: "Φέτος το @RoyalBritishLegion μας ενθάρρυνε όλους να πάμε στα παράθυρα και τα κατώφλια μας και να κάνουμε σιγή δύο λεπτών στις 11 π.μ. την Κυριακή 8 Νοεμβρίου, για να θυμηθούμε και να τιμήσουμε όσους έχουν θυσιαστεί για να διασφαλίσουν και να προστατεύσουν την ελευθερία μας. ".