Follow us

Search

H Kate Middleton δανείστηκε τα σκουλαρίκια της βασίλισσας για τη Remembrance Day

Και δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
09-11-2020
Getty Images

H δούκισσα του Cambridge, παρευρέθηκε στη λειτουργία για το Remembrance Day στο Λονδίνο χθες το πρωί. Για την περίσταση, η Kate επέλεξε να φορέσει ένα παλτό Alexander McQueen, ένα καπέλο Philip Treacy και ένα ζευγάρι σκουλαρίκια με διαμάντια και μαργαριτάρια, τα οποία ανήκουν στη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ Β ', που ήταν επίσης παρούσα.

H Kate Middleton δανείστηκε τα σκουλαρίκια της βασίλισσας για τη Remembrance DayGetty Images

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Kate Middleton | Η κομψή της εμφάνιση με μπλε φόρεμα

Η βασίλισσα φορά τακτικά σκουλαρίκια με μαργαριτάρια, αλλά δεν έχει φωτογραφηθεί φορώντας αυτό το συγκεκριμένο ζευγάρι εδώ και αρκετό καιρό. Η τελευταία φορά που ο φωτογραφικός φακός την εντόπισε να το φορά ήταν κατά τη διάρκεια ενός βασιλικού περιπάτου το 1977.

Celebrities Kate Middleton

Η Kate συνηθίζει να φορά τα κοσμήματα της βασίλισσας σε πολλές περιπτώσεις. Το 2019, η δούκισσα φωτογραφήθηκε φορώντας τα ίδια μαργαριταρένια σκουλαρίκια στις 9 Νοεμβρίου στο Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance στο Royal Albert Hall.

On #RemembranceSunday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of the Royal Family for the annual Remembrance Day Service at The Cenotaph. This year the @RoyalBritishLegion encouraged us all to to take to our windows and doorsteps for a two minutes’ silence at 11am on Sunday November 8, to remember and honour those who have sacrificed themselves to secure and protect our freedom. Swipe to see more from across the UK: Image 3: Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster. Image 4: D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944. Image 5: Veteran Charlie MacVicar, who served for 23 years with the Royal Scots, at the Royal British Legion Remembrance Garden in Grangemouth. Image 6: A camera phone is set up to film and live-stream a closed and socially distanced remembrance service at Exeter Cathedral. Image 7: Seymour 'Bill' Taylor, 95, from Colchester in Essex, who served as an Able Seaman in the Royal Navy onboard HMS Emerald during the D-Day landings joins neighbours in the street to observe the two minutes silence. Image 8: The National Memorial Arboretum, where a virtual Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast online.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

Ο λογαριασμός του Kensington Palace στο Instagram ανέβασε φωτογραφίες από το Remembrance Day Service του 2020 και αποκάλυψε στη λεζάντα: "Φέτος το @RoyalBritishLegion μας ενθάρρυνε όλους να πάμε στα παράθυρα και τα κατώφλια μας και να κάνουμε σιγή δύο λεπτών στις 11 π.μ. την Κυριακή 8 Νοεμβρίου, για να θυμηθούμε και να τιμήσουμε όσους έχουν θυσιαστεί για να διασφαλίσουν και να προστατεύσουν την ελευθερία μας. ".

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Ο πρίγκιπας William, η Kate Middleton και τα παιδιά τους έδειξαν τις ικανότητές τους στο ψήσιμο

Tags

Latest

Μια σπάνια φωτογραφία της Diana βγήκε στη δημοσιότητα
NEWS

Μια σπάνια φωτογραφία της Diana βγήκε στη δημοσιότητα

Πριγκίπισσα Diana | Η ψυχρή συμβουλή που της είχε δώσει η Grace Kelly
NEWS

Πριγκίπισσα Diana | Η ψυχρή συμβουλή που της είχε δώσει η Grace Kelly

Joe Biden | Ακόμα και ο σκύλος του νέου Προέδρου γράφει ιστορία
NEWS

Joe Biden | Ακόμα και ο σκύλος του νέου Προέδρου γράφει ιστορία

Chrissy Teigen | Η εντυπωσιακή total white εμφάνισή της
NEWS

Chrissy Teigen | Η εντυπωσιακή total white εμφάνισή της

Kate Middleton | 15 φορές που η δούκισσα εντυπωσίασε μ' ένα Alexander McQueen σύνολο
NEWS

Kate Middleton | 15 φορές που η δούκισσα εντυπωσίασε μ' ένα Alexander McQueen σύνολο

ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΒΓΕΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ | Η πρώτη εμφάνισή της με μάσκα προστασίας προσώπου
NEWS

Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ | Η πρώτη εμφάνισή της με μάσκα προστασίας προσώπου

Editor's Choice | Οι καλύτερες κρέμες ματιών για γυναίκες άνω των 40
ΠΕΡΙΠΟΙΗΣΗ

Editor's Choice | Οι καλύτερες κρέμες ματιών για γυναίκες άνω των 40

ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΒΙΚΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
6 σημάδια ότι δεν κοιμάστε καλά
WELLNESS

6 σημάδια ότι δεν κοιμάστε καλά

H Kate Middleton δανείστηκε τα σκουλαρίκια της βασίλισσας για τη Remembrance Day
NEWS

H Kate Middleton δανείστηκε τα σκουλαρίκια της βασίλισσας για τη Remembrance Day

Best of Network

Πώς να φορέσεις το harrington, το jacket που έκανε διάσημο ο Steve McQueen

H καριέρα του Joe Biden σε φωτογραφίες

Οι 5 κατηγορίες φίλων που κάθε άντρας χρειάζεται στη ζωή του

5 fashion challenges για να δοκιμάσεις στο σπίτι

At home facial | Δοκιμάσαμε 20 gadgets και αυτά είναι τα 5 που αξίζει να αγοράσεις

2 νέες ταινίες προσγειώνονται στο Netflix

Σουσάμι: Γιατί δεν πρέπει να λείπει από τη διατροφή μας

Ανοσοποιητικό και κορονοϊός: Αμφιβολίες προκαλεί η βιολογική πολυπλοκότητα του ιού

Τα πάντα για τα φρύδια σε αυτό τον οδηγό