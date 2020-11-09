Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ | Η πρώτη εμφάνισή της με μάσκα προστασίας προσώπου

Οι δημόσιες εμφανίσεις της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ περιορίστηκαν δραματικά με το ξέσπασμα της πανδημίας covid-19. Ωστόσο, η μονάρχης δεν θα μπορούσε να μην τιμήσει του Βρετανούς στρατιωτικούς που θυσίασαν τη ζωή τους για την πατρίδα και για τους εορτασμούς του Remembrance Day που πραγματοποιήθηκαν στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία το Σαββατοκύριακο, φρόντισε να κάνει όχι μία αλλά δυο εμφανίσεις.
Το Σάββατο, η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ παρευρέθηκε σε μια ιδιωτική τελετή στο Westminster Abbey για να αποδώσει φόρο τιμής στο μνημείο του Άγνωστου Στρατιώτη. Και στις φωτογραφίες που δόθηκαν στη δημοσιότητα, μπορεί κανείς να δει τη Βασίλισσα για πρώτη φορά να εμφανίζεται με μάσκα προστασίας στο πρόσωπό της.
The Queen honours the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey. 100 years ago, on 11th November 1920, an unidentified British serviceman, who died on the battlefields during the First World War, was brought from Northern France and buried @westminsterabbeylondon. The Unknown Warrior’s final resting place became an important symbol of mourning for bereaved families, representing all those who lost their lives in the First World War but whose place of death was not known, or whose bodies remained unidentified. It remains a solemn tribute to all service personnel who have lost their lives in combat. During the small private ceremony, a bouquet of flowers featuring orchids and myrtle - based on Her Majesty’s own wedding bouquet from 1947 - was placed on the grave of the Unknown Warrior in an act of remembrance. Take a look at our story to find out why... #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget
Την επόμενη μέρα, η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έδωσε το παρών και στην τελετή για την Ημέρα Μνήμης, στο Κενοτάφιο στο Λονδίνο. Αλλά αυτή τη φορά, η εμφάνισή της ήταν έγινε από το μπαλκόνι και χωρίς μάσκα προστασίας.
"May the memory of their sacrifice and bravery remain with us always.” Her Majesty The Queen led the nation in remembrance to all those who have died in two world wars and other conflicts at the #RemembranceSunday service at the Cenotaph. The Prince of Wales laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of The Queen this #RemembranceDay A wreath was also laid on behalf of The Duke of Edinburgh. The Duke of Cambridge, The Earl of Wessex, The Princess Royal and The Duke of Kent all laid wreaths at the Cenotaph which serves as a national shrine to the memory of all lives lost in war. The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence joined Her Majesty to watch the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building. #WeWillRememberThem #LestWeForget Photograph ©1-8 @pa, 9 © @markacuthbert