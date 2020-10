Αυτές είναι οι γυναίκες που βραβεύτηκαν φέτος με Νόμπελ

Congratulations to UCLA professor Andrea Ghez, winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, for her pioneering research on the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole. Professor Ghez is the fourth woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics, in the award's 117 years. Learn more at our link in bio. #NobelPrize #WomenInSTEM

