Margaret Atwood και Michaela Yearwood-Dan συνεργάζονται σε ένα άκρως καλλιτεχνικό εξώφυλλο του Bazaar Art

Hi!!🙋🏾‍♀️ I’m so happy to be able to finally share an exciting project I’d been working on with @harpersbazaarart (@bazaaruk) and THE INCREDIBLE @therealmargaretatwood (!!) for this years annual Women In Art issue! I was delighted to be asked to team with Ms Atwood to bring one of her poems to life in celebration of her new poetry book - ‘Dearly’ coming out next month - and create a new painting inspired by the verse : ‘Feather (a salute to you Mr Magpie)’. Joining me on the covers of this special issue are the fabulous Deborah Roberts (@rdeborah191), Cassi Namoda (@cas_amandaa) and Louise Bourgeois😅 Cheers @hels_lee and the team at Harper’s for bringing this collaboration to life xxx Available in the shops and online from today where you can read the full piece (Info on the last slide)😇💖

A post shared by Michaela Yearwood-Dan (@artistandgal) on Sep 30, 2020 at 11:25pm PDT