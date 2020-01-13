Oscar 2020 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες

Το "Joker" του Todd Phillips ηγείται των φετινών Oscar με 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ άλλων για Σκηνοθεσία και Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για τον Joaquin Phoenix.

Ακολουθεί η επική ταινία του Martin Scorsese "The Irishman,” η ωδή του Quentin Tarantino στο Λος Άντζελες με το "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” και η δραματική ταινία του Sam Mendes "1917”. Μαζί με τα φιλμ "Ford v Ferrari,” "Jojo Rabbit,” "Little Women” "Marriage Story” και "Parasite” οι παραπάνω ταινίες ολοκληρώνουν την κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ταινίας.

Στον αγώνα για την κατάκτηση του αγαλματιδίου για τη σκηνοθεσία, οι γυναίκες έχουν αποκλειστεί. Μαζί με τον Phillips, υποψήφιοι είναι επίσης ο Scorsese για τον "Ιρλανδό", ο Mendes για το "1917”, ο Tarantino για το "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” και ο Bong Joon Ho για το "Parasite”.

Η 92η Τελετή Απονομής των Βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 9 Φεβρουαρίου.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Oscar 2020

Καλύτερη Ταινία:

"Ford v Ferrari”

"The Irishman”

"Jojo Rabbit”

"Joker”

"Little Women”

"Marriage Story”

"1917”

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

"Parasite”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women”

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, "Judy”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, "The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, "Little Women”

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell”

Σκηνοθεσία:

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, "Joker”

Sam Mendes, "1917”

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite”

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων:

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois

"I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin

"Klaus,” Sergio Pablos

"Missing Link,” Chris Butler

"Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation:

"Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

"Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

"Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

"Memorable,” Bruno Collet

"Sister,” Siqi Song

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο:

"The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

"Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

"Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

"Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

"The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο:

"Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

"Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

"1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

"Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Φωτογραφία:

"The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

"Joker,” Lawrence Sher

"The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

"1917,” Roger Deakins

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ:

"American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

"The Cave,” Feras Fayyad

"The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

"For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

"Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους:

"In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger

"Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas

"St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

"Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους:

"Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

"Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

"The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry

"Saria,” Bryan Buckley

"A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Διεθνής Ταινία:

"Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

"Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

"Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly

"Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar

"Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Μοντάζ:

"Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

"The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

"Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

"Joker,” Jeff Groth

"Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Ηχητικό Μοντάζ:

"Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

"Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

"1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Ήχος:

"Ad Astra”

"Ford v Ferrari”

"Joker”

"1917”

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση:

"The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

"Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

"1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

"Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Μουσική:

"Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

"Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

"Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

"1917,” Thomas Newman

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Τραγούδι:

"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” "Toy Story 4”

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” "Rocketman”

"I’m Standing With You,” "Breakthrough”

"Into the Unknown,” "Frozen 2”

"Stand Up,” "Harriet”

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις:

"Bombshell”

"Joker”

"Judy”

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

"1917”

Κοστούμια:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

"Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

"Joker,” Mark Bridges

"Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Οπτικά Εφέ:

"Avengers Endgame”

"The Irishman”

"1917”

"The Lion King”

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”