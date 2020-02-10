Follow us

Oscar 2020 | Αυτοί είναι οι μεγάλοι νικητές

Ποιοι έφυγαν με το χρυσό αγαλματίδιο στα χέρια τους;

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
10-02-2020

H 92η Απονομή Βραβείων Όσκαρ πραγματοποιήθηκε την Κυριακή 9 Φεβρουαρίου στο Dolby Theatre στο Χόλιγουντ. Με Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας και Σκηνοθεσίας, τα Παράσιτα είναι αναμφισβήτητα ο μεγάλος νικητής. Η ταινία έκανε την ανατροπή με αυτή τη διάκριση, γράφοντας τη δική της ιστορία στα βραβεία Όσκαρ.

Αναλυτικά οι νικητές: 

Καλύτερη Ταινία:

"Ford v Ferrari”
"The Irishman”
"Jojo Rabbit”
"Joker”
"Little Women”
"Marriage Story”
"1917”
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
"Parasite”

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, "Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker”
Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes”

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women”
Charlize Theron, "Bombshell”
Renee Zellweger, "Judy”

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, "The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, "The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern, "Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, "Little Women”
Margot Robbie, "Bombshell”

Σκηνοθεσία:

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman”
Todd Phillips, "Joker”
Sam Mendes, "1917”
Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite”

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων:

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois
"I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin
"Klaus,” Sergio Pablos
"Missing Link,” Chris Butler
"Toy Story 4,”  Josh Cooley

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Animation:

"Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva
"Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry
"Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan
"Memorable,” Bruno Collet
"Sister,” Siqi Song

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο:

"The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian
"Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi
"Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
"Little Women,” Greta Gerwig
"The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο:

"Knives Out,” Rian Johnson
"Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach
"1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino
"Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Φωτογραφία:

"The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto
"Joker,” Lawrence Sher
"The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke
"1917,” Roger Deakins
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ:

"American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar
"The Cave,” Feras Fayyad
"The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa
"For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts
"Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους:

"In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger
"Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas
"St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
"Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Καλύτερη Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους:

"Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur
"Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat
"The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry
"Saria,” Bryan Buckley
"A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Διεθνής Ταινία:

"Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa
"Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov
"Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly
"Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar
"Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Μοντάζ:

"Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
"The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker
"Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles
"Joker,” Jeff Groth
"Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Ηχητικό Μοντάζ:

"Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester
"Joker,” Alan Robert Murray
"1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman
"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Ήχος:

"Ad Astra”
"Ford v Ferrari”
"Joker”
"1917”
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση:

"The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
"Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
"1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
"Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Μουσική:

"Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir
"Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat
"Marriage Story,” Randy Newman
"1917,” Thomas Newman
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Τραγούδι:

"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” "Toy Story 4”
"I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” "Rocketman”
"I’m Standing With You,” "Breakthrough”
"Into the Unknown,” "Frozen 2”
"Stand Up,” "Harriet”

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις:

"Bombshell”
"Joker”
"Judy”
"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
"1917”

Κοστούμια:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson
"Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo
"Joker,” Mark Bridges
"Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Οπτικά Εφέ:

"Avengers Endgame”
"The Irishman”
"1917”
"The Lion King”
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

