Τα καλύτερα χριστουγεννιάτικα τραγούδια όλων των εποχών

Πόσο ενημερωμένη είναι η γιορτινή playlist σας; Οι ημέρες των Χριστουγέννων θέλουν το κατάλληλο κομμάτι και η παρακάτω λίστα από το BAZAAR.com συγκεντρώνει τα καλύτερα γιορτινά τραγούδια όλων των εποχών. Δηλαδή το All I Want for Christmas και άλλα 49 ακόμα χριστουγεννιάτικες επιτυχίες. Όποια κι αν είναι η διάθεσή σας, θα βρείτε σίγουρα αυτά που σας ταιριάζουν.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

"Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” by Darlene Love

"The Christmas Song" by Nat King Cole

"River” by Joni Mitchell

"Last Christmas" by Wham!

"Do You Hear What I Hear” by Whitney Houston

"Frosty the Snowman” by Gene Autry

"Someday at Christmas" by Stevie Wonder

"Merry Christmas Baby” by Otis Redding

"Merry Xmas Everybody” by Slade

"Dear Santa (Bring Me A Man This Christmas)” by The Weather Girls

"Do They Know It’s Christmas?” by Band Aid 1984

"The Little Drummer Boy / Peace On Earth” by Bing Crosby and David Bowie

"It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams

"Pretty Paper” by Willie Nelson

"Santa Claus Is Comin to Town” by Bruce Springsteen

"Carol of the Bells” by Destiny’s Child

"Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney

"Run Rudolph Run” by Chuck Berry

"I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” by The Jackson 5

"Sleigh Ride” by The Ronettes

"This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

"Grown-Up Christmas List” by Amy Grant

"Christmas In Harlem” by Kanye West feat. Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Vado, Cyhi Da Prynce, Teyana Taylor, and Pusha T

"Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight)” by The Ramones

"Little Saint Nick” by The Beach Boys

"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

"Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley

"Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" by Dean Martin

"Christmastime Is Here" by Vince Guaraldi Trio

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by The Temptations

"Santa Claus” by The Sonics

"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” by *NSYNC

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Frank Sinatra

"Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses

"Christmas in Hollis” by Run DMC

"White Christmas” by The Drifters

"What Christmas Means to Me” by Stevie Wonder

"It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé

"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano

"Please Come Home for Christmas" by Eagles

"Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives

"Winter Wonderland" by Bing Crosby

"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

"Winter Song" by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson

"Merry Christmas Darling" by Carpenters

"My Only Wish (This Year)" by Britney Spears

"O Holy Night" by Mariah Carey