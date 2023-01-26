Follow us

Search

Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’

Η 48η τελετή απονομή των César θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
26-01-2023
Getty Images

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινλα βραβεία César, ή αλλιώς τα γαλλικά Όσκαρ όπως συνηθίζεται να αποκαλούνται χάρη στο κύρος που έχουν αποκτήσει στην Ευρώπη. Τα βραβεία ψηφίζονται από τα 3 χιλιάδες μέλη της Ακαδημίας César, φέτος με πρόεδρο τον Tahar Rahim.

H 48η τελετή απονομής των γαλλικών βραβείων θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου στο συναυλιακό μέγαρο Olympia στο Παρίσι. Η ταινία ‘The Innocent’ πρωτοστατεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες ενώ ακολουθεί η δραματική ταινία ‘The Night of the 12th’ με 10 υποψηφιότητες. Το ‘Pacifiction’ και το ‘Rise’ έλαβαν 9 υποψηφιότητες ενώ τα ‘Forever Young’ και ‘November’ 7 υποψηφιότητες.

Στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας βρίσκονται και τρεις ταινίες που είναι υποψήφιες και για Όσκαρ, τα ‘Close’, ‘EO’ και ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, ενώ- όπως και στα βραβεία της Αμαρικανικής Ακαδημίας, λέιπουν οι γυναίκες σκηνοθέτες από τις κατηγορίες Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, εκτός από το ‘Forever Young’ της Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.

Οι υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά

BEST FILM
Forever Young
Rise
The Innocent
The Night Of The 12th
Pacifiction

BEST DIRECTOR
Cedric Klapisch, Rise
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Cedric Jimenez, November
Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th
Albert Serra, Pacifiction

BEST ACTRESS

Fanny Ardant, The Young Lovers
Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds
Laure calami, Full Time
Virginie Efira, Paris Memories
Adele Exarchopoulos, Zero Fucks Given

BEST ACTOR
Jean Dujardin, November
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Vincent Macaigne, Diary Of A Fleeting Affair
Benoit Magimel, Pacifiction
Denis Menochet, Peter von Kant

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Judith Chemla, Le Sixieme Enfant
Anais Demoustier, November
Anouk Grinberg, The Innocent
Lyna Khoudri, November
Noemie Merlant, The Innocent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Francois Civil, Rise
Bouli Lanners, The Night Of The 12th
Micha Lescot, Young Forever
Pio Marmaï, Rise
Roschdy Zem, The Innocent

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Marion Barbeau, Rise
Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer
Rebecca Marder, A Radiant Girl
Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young
Mallory Wanecque, The Worst Ones

BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th
Stefan Crepon, Peter Von Kant
Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer
Paul Kircher, Winter Boy
Aliocha Reinert, Softie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eric Gravel, Full Time
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, Forever Young
Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Rise
Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, The Innocent
Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, Saint Omer

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Michel Hazanavicius, Final Cut
Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, Undercover
Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Irene Dresel, Full Time
Alexandre Desplat, Final Cut
Gregoire Hetzel, The Innocent
Olivier Marguerit, The Night Of The 12th
Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Pacifiction
Anton Sanko, The Passengers Of The Night

BEST SOUND
Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, Rise
Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, The Innocent
Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le Borgne, Marc Doisne, November
François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th
Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, Pacifiction

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Julien Poupard, Forever Young
Alexis Kavyrchine, Rise
Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Night Of The 12th
Artur, Pacification
Claire Mathon, Saint Omer

BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise
Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent
Laure Gardette, Novembre
Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Caroline de Vivaise, Forever Young
Pierre-Jean Larroque, The Colours Of Fire
Emmanuelle Youchnovski, Waiting For Bojangles
Corinne Bruand, The Innocent
Praxedes de Vilallonga, Pacifiction
Gigi Lepage, Simone – Journey Of The Century

BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise
Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent
Laure Gardette, Novembre
Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

BEST SET DESIGN
Emmanuelle Duplay, Forever Young,
Sebastian Birchler, The Colours Of Fire
Michel Barthelemy, The Night Of The 12th
Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction
Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils
Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,
Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire
Mikael Tang Uy, November
Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia
My Sunny Maad
Little Nicholas

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Rookies
The Super 8 Years
Heart Of Oak
Jane By Charlotte
Returning To Reims

BEST DEBUT FEATURE
Bruno Reidal, Confession Of A Murderer
Falcon Lake, Charlotte Le Bon
The Worst Ones
Saint Omer
Le Sixième Enfant

BEST FOREIGN FILM
The Beasts
Close
Boy From Heaven
EO
Triangle Of Sadness

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Caline
Noir-soleil
La Vie Sexuelle De Mamie

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Churchill, Polar Bear Town
Ecoutez Le Battement De Nos Images
Maria Schneider, 1983

BEST SHORT FILM
Haut Les Coeurs
Partir Un Jour
Le Roi David
Les Vertueuses

Διαβάστε Επίσης

Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’

Βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για την 95η τελετή απονομής

Tags

Latest

Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’
ENTERTAINMENT

Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’

La Club Couture | Η νέα συλλογή Valentino είναι ένα κάλεσμα στην ελευθερία της έκφρασης
ΤΑΣΕΙς & SHOWS

La Club Couture | Η νέα συλλογή Valentino είναι ένα κάλεσμα στην ελευθερία της έκφρασης

ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΒΓΕΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
Charlotte Casiraghi | Η εμφάνιση της κόρης της πριγκίπισσας Καρολίνας μετά τα δημοσιεύματα περί εγκυμοσύνης της
NEWS

Charlotte Casiraghi | Η εμφάνιση της κόρης της πριγκίπισσας Καρολίνας μετά τα δημοσιεύματα περί εγκυμοσύνης της

Robin Wright - Sean Penn | Η αλήθεια για τη φημολογούμενη επανασύνδεση του πρώην ζευγαριού
NEWS

Robin Wright - Sean Penn | Η αλήθεια για τη φημολογούμενη επανασύνδεση του πρώην ζευγαριού

Sarah Ferguson | Η νέα φωτογραφία με την πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία που μοιράστηκε μετά την είδηση της εγκυμοσύνης της
NEWS

Sarah Ferguson | Η νέα φωτογραφία με την πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία που μοιράστηκε μετά την είδηση της εγκυμοσύνης της

TASTY AWARDS 23 | Ψηφίζουμε τα Modern Creative εστιατόρια της πόλης
ENTERTAINMENT

TASTY AWARDS 23 | Ψηφίζουμε τα Modern Creative εστιατόρια της πόλης

Παλάτι εναντίον Elon Musk | Η μήνυση στο Twitter και η προσφυγή στο Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο
NEWS

Παλάτι εναντίον Elon Musk | Η μήνυση στο Twitter και η προσφυγή στο Ανώτατο Δικαστήριο

Fake a Face Lift | 5 hair tricks για ένα πιο ανορθωμένο και νεανικό πρόσωπο
ΜΑΛΛΙΑ

Fake a Face Lift | 5 hair tricks για ένα πιο ανορθωμένο και νεανικό πρόσωπο

ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΒΙΚΥ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
O πρώτος βασιλικός γάμος του 2023 | Η αμύθητης αξίας τιάρα και τα διαμαντένια κοσμήματα στον γάμο της κόρης του Σουλτάνου του Brunei
NEWS

O πρώτος βασιλικός γάμος του 2023 | Η αμύθητης αξίας τιάρα και τα διαμαντένια κοσμήματα στον γάμο της κόρης του Σουλτάνου του Brunei

Best of Network

Μαρία Καβογιάννη: &quot; Ως άνθρωπος δε γελάω εύκολα&quot;

Μαρία Καβογιάννη: " Ως άνθρωπος δε γελάω εύκολα"

Είναι 8, είναι εύκολα, είναι τα πιο υγιεινά βραδινά γεύματα με λίγες θερμίδες και μας τα έφτιαξε η διατροφολόγος

Είναι 8, είναι εύκολα, είναι τα πιο υγιεινά βραδινά γεύματα με λίγες θερμίδες και μας τα έφτιαξε η διατροφολόγος

Μερίδα και μέγεθος μερίδας: Είναι το ίδιο;

Μερίδα και μέγεθος μερίδας: Είναι το ίδιο;

Η Dell Technologies παρουσιάζει νέα εργαλεία συνεργατικότητας που εμφανίζονται για πρώτη φορά στην παγκόσμια αγορά

Η Dell Technologies παρουσιάζει νέα εργαλεία συνεργατικότητας που εμφανίζονται για πρώτη φορά στην παγκόσμια αγορά

Καρκίνος του τραχήλου: Τα βασικά για την πρόληψη και εξάλειψη της νόσου

Καρκίνος του τραχήλου: Τα βασικά για την πρόληψη και εξάλειψη της νόσου

Όσα έμαθε η ζωή στον José Mourinho

Όσα έμαθε η ζωή στον José Mourinho

Πώς θα ντυθείς κομψά και ζεστά σε μία εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Πώς θα ντυθείς κομψά και ζεστά σε μία εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Οι 8 νέοι κανόνες της Μεσογειακής Διατροφής: πλήρες γάλα, τουρσί και οι φυτικές ίνες που χαρίζουν υγιές σώμα

Οι 8 νέοι κανόνες της Μεσογειακής Διατροφής: πλήρες γάλα, τουρσί και οι φυτικές ίνες που χαρίζουν υγιές σώμα

Η Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου σαν fashionista της Νέας Υόρκης | Υιοθέτησε την κορυφαία τάση της σεζόν

Η Ηλιάνα Παπαγεωργίου σαν fashionista της Νέας Υόρκης | Υιοθέτησε την κορυφαία τάση της σεζόν