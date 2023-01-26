Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινλα βραβεία César, ή αλλιώς τα γαλλικά Όσκαρ όπως συνηθίζεται να αποκαλούνται χάρη στο κύρος που έχουν αποκτήσει στην Ευρώπη. Τα βραβεία ψηφίζονται από τα 3 χιλιάδες μέλη της Ακαδημίας César, φέτος με πρόεδρο τον Tahar Rahim.

H 48η τελετή απονομής των γαλλικών βραβείων θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου στο συναυλιακό μέγαρο Olympia στο Παρίσι. Η ταινία ‘The Innocent’ πρωτοστατεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες ενώ ακολουθεί η δραματική ταινία ‘The Night of the 12th’ με 10 υποψηφιότητες. Το ‘Pacifiction’ και το ‘Rise’ έλαβαν 9 υποψηφιότητες ενώ τα ‘Forever Young’ και ‘November’ 7 υποψηφιότητες.

Στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας βρίσκονται και τρεις ταινίες που είναι υποψήφιες και για Όσκαρ, τα ‘Close’, ‘EO’ και ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, ενώ- όπως και στα βραβεία της Αμαρικανικής Ακαδημίας, λέιπουν οι γυναίκες σκηνοθέτες από τις κατηγορίες Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, εκτός από το ‘Forever Young’ της Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.

Οι υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά

BEST FILM

Forever Young

Rise

The Innocent

The Night Of The 12th

Pacifiction

BEST DIRECTOR

Cedric Klapisch, Rise

Louis Garrel, The Innocent

Cedric Jimenez, November

Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th

Albert Serra, Pacifiction

BEST ACTRESS

Fanny Ardant, The Young Lovers

Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds

Laure calami, Full Time

Virginie Efira, Paris Memories

Adele Exarchopoulos, Zero Fucks Given

BEST ACTOR

Jean Dujardin, November

Louis Garrel, The Innocent

Vincent Macaigne, Diary Of A Fleeting Affair

Benoit Magimel, Pacifiction

Denis Menochet, Peter von Kant



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Judith Chemla, Le Sixieme Enfant

Anais Demoustier, November

Anouk Grinberg, The Innocent

Lyna Khoudri, November

Noemie Merlant, The Innocent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Francois Civil, Rise

Bouli Lanners, The Night Of The 12th

Micha Lescot, Young Forever

Pio Marmaï, Rise

Roschdy Zem, The Innocent

BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER

Marion Barbeau, Rise

Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer

Rebecca Marder, A Radiant Girl

Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young

Mallory Wanecque, The Worst Ones

BEST MALE NEWCOMER

Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th

Stefan Crepon, Peter Von Kant

Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer

Paul Kircher, Winter Boy

Aliocha Reinert, Softie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Eric Gravel, Full Time

Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, Forever Young

Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Rise

Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, The Innocent

Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, Saint Omer

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Michel Hazanavicius, Final Cut

Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, Undercover

Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Irene Dresel, Full Time

Alexandre Desplat, Final Cut

Gregoire Hetzel, The Innocent

Olivier Marguerit, The Night Of The 12th

Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Pacifiction

Anton Sanko, The Passengers Of The Night

BEST SOUND

Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, Rise

Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, The Innocent

Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le Borgne, Marc Doisne, November

François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th

Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, Pacifiction

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Julien Poupard, Forever Young

Alexis Kavyrchine, Rise

Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Night Of The 12th

Artur, Pacification

Claire Mathon, Saint Omer

BEST EDITING

Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time

Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise

Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent

Laure Gardette, Novembre

Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Caroline de Vivaise, Forever Young

Pierre-Jean Larroque, The Colours Of Fire

Emmanuelle Youchnovski, Waiting For Bojangles

Corinne Bruand, The Innocent

Praxedes de Vilallonga, Pacifiction

Gigi Lepage, Simone – Journey Of The Century

BEST EDITING

Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time

Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise

Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent

Laure Gardette, Novembre

Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th

BEST SET DESIGN

Emmanuelle Duplay, Forever Young,

Sebastian Birchler, The Colours Of Fire

Michel Barthelemy, The Night Of The 12th

Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction

Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils

Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,

Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire

Mikael Tang Uy, November

Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia

My Sunny Maad

Little Nicholas

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Rookies

The Super 8 Years

Heart Of Oak

Jane By Charlotte

Returning To Reims

BEST DEBUT FEATURE

Bruno Reidal, Confession Of A Murderer

Falcon Lake, Charlotte Le Bon

The Worst Ones

Saint Omer

Le Sixième Enfant

BEST FOREIGN FILM

The Beasts

Close

Boy From Heaven

EO

Triangle Of Sadness

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Caline

Noir-soleil

La Vie Sexuelle De Mamie

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Churchill, Polar Bear Town

Ecoutez Le Battement De Nos Images

Maria Schneider, 1983

BEST SHORT FILM

Haut Les Coeurs

Partir Un Jour

Le Roi David

Les Vertueuses