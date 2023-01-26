Βραβεία César 2023 | Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των 48ων ‘γαλλικών Όσκαρ’

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινλα βραβεία César, ή αλλιώς τα γαλλικά Όσκαρ όπως συνηθίζεται να αποκαλούνται χάρη στο κύρος που έχουν αποκτήσει στην Ευρώπη. Τα βραβεία ψηφίζονται από τα 3 χιλιάδες μέλη της Ακαδημίας César, φέτος με πρόεδρο τον Tahar Rahim.
H 48η τελετή απονομής των γαλλικών βραβείων θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 24 Φεβρουαρίου στο συναυλιακό μέγαρο Olympia στο Παρίσι. Η ταινία ‘The Innocent’ πρωτοστατεί με 11 υποψηφιότητες ενώ ακολουθεί η δραματική ταινία ‘The Night of the 12th’ με 10 υποψηφιότητες. Το ‘Pacifiction’ και το ‘Rise’ έλαβαν 9 υποψηφιότητες ενώ τα ‘Forever Young’ και ‘November’ 7 υποψηφιότητες.
Στην κατηγορία Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας βρίσκονται και τρεις ταινίες που είναι υποψήφιες και για Όσκαρ, τα ‘Close’, ‘EO’ και ‘Triangle Of Sadness’, ενώ- όπως και στα βραβεία της Αμαρικανικής Ακαδημίας, λέιπουν οι γυναίκες σκηνοθέτες από τις κατηγορίες Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας και Καλύτερης Ταινίας, εκτός από το ‘Forever Young’ της Valeria Bruni Tedeschi.
Οι υποψηφιότητες αναλυτικά
BEST FILM
Forever Young
Rise
The Innocent
The Night Of The 12th
Pacifiction
BEST DIRECTOR
Cedric Klapisch, Rise
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Cedric Jimenez, November
Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th
Albert Serra, Pacifiction
BEST ACTRESS
Fanny Ardant, The Young Lovers
Juliette Binoche, Between Two Worlds
Laure calami, Full Time
Virginie Efira, Paris Memories
Adele Exarchopoulos, Zero Fucks Given
BEST ACTOR
Jean Dujardin, November
Louis Garrel, The Innocent
Vincent Macaigne, Diary Of A Fleeting Affair
Benoit Magimel, Pacifiction
Denis Menochet, Peter von Kant
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Judith Chemla, Le Sixieme Enfant
Anais Demoustier, November
Anouk Grinberg, The Innocent
Lyna Khoudri, November
Noemie Merlant, The Innocent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Francois Civil, Rise
Bouli Lanners, The Night Of The 12th
Micha Lescot, Young Forever
Pio Marmaï, Rise
Roschdy Zem, The Innocent
BEST FEMALE NEWCOMER
Marion Barbeau, Rise
Guslagie Malanda, Saint Omer
Rebecca Marder, A Radiant Girl
Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Forever Young
Mallory Wanecque, The Worst Ones
BEST MALE NEWCOMER
Bastien Bouillon, The Night Of The 12th
Stefan Crepon, Peter Von Kant
Dimitri Dore, Bruno Reidal, Confessions Of A Murderer
Paul Kircher, Winter Boy
Aliocha Reinert, Softie
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Eric Gravel, Full Time
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Noemie Lvovsky, Agnes de Sacy, Forever Young
Cedric Klapisch, Santiago Amigorena, Rise
Louis Garrel, Tanguy Viel, Naïla Guiguet, The Innocent
Alice Diop, Amrita David, Marie Ndiaye, Saint Omer
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Michel Hazanavicius, Final Cut
Thierry de Peretti, Jeanne Aptekman, Undercover
Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll, The Night Of The 12th
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Irene Dresel, Full Time
Alexandre Desplat, Final Cut
Gregoire Hetzel, The Innocent
Olivier Marguerit, The Night Of The 12th
Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Pacifiction
Anton Sanko, The Passengers Of The Night
BEST SOUND
Cyril Moisson, Nicolas Moreau, Cyril Holtz, Rise
Laurent Benaim, Alexis Meynet, Olivier Guillaume, The Innocent
Cedric Deloche, Alexis Place, Gwennole Le Borgne, Marc Doisne, November
François Maurel, Olivier Mortier, Luc Thomas, The Night Of The 12th
Jordi Ribas, Benjamin Laurent, Bruno Tarriere, Pacifiction
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Julien Poupard, Forever Young
Alexis Kavyrchine, Rise
Patrick Ghiringhelli, The Night Of The 12th
Artur, Pacification
Claire Mathon, Saint Omer
BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise
Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent
Laure Gardette, Novembre
Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Caroline de Vivaise, Forever Young
Pierre-Jean Larroque, The Colours Of Fire
Emmanuelle Youchnovski, Waiting For Bojangles
Corinne Bruand, The Innocent
Praxedes de Vilallonga, Pacifiction
Gigi Lepage, Simone – Journey Of The Century
BEST EDITING
Mathilde van de Moortel, Full Time
Anne-Sophie Bion, Rise
Pierre Deschamps, The Innocent
Laure Gardette, Novembre
Laurent Rouan, The Night Of The 12th
BEST SET DESIGN
Emmanuelle Duplay, Forever Young,
Sebastian Birchler, The Colours Of Fire
Michel Barthelemy, The Night Of The 12th
Sebastian Vogler, Pacifiction
Christian Marti, Simone – The Voyage Of The Century
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Guillaume Marien, The Five Devils
Sebastien Rame, Smoking Causes Coughing,
Laurens Ehrmann, Notre Dame On Fire
Mikael Tang Uy, November
Marco del Bianco, Pacifiction
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia
My Sunny Maad
Little Nicholas
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Rookies
The Super 8 Years
Heart Of Oak
Jane By Charlotte
Returning To Reims
BEST DEBUT FEATURE
Bruno Reidal, Confession Of A Murderer
Falcon Lake, Charlotte Le Bon
The Worst Ones
Saint Omer
Le Sixième Enfant
BEST FOREIGN FILM
The Beasts
Close
Boy From Heaven
EO
Triangle Of Sadness
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Caline
Noir-soleil
La Vie Sexuelle De Mamie
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Churchill, Polar Bear Town
Ecoutez Le Battement De Nos Images
Maria Schneider, 1983
BEST SHORT FILM
Haut Les Coeurs
Partir Un Jour
Le Roi David
Les Vertueuses