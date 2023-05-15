Bafta TV Awards 2023 | Οι νικητές των τηλεοπτικών βρετανικών βραβείων

Μπορεί τα βρετανικά βραβεία κινηματογράφου (BAFTA) να έχουν μία ιδιαίτερη αίγλη, καθώς συχνά στις τελετές δίνουν το παρών μέλη της βασιλικής οικογένειας της Αγγλίας, ωστόσο αυτό δεν σημαίνει ότι τα αντίστοιχα βραβεία για την τηλεόραση δεν είναι εξίσου σημαντικά. Στη φετινή τελετή απονομής των τηλεοπτικών βραβείων BAFTA, που έλαβε χώρα στο Royal Festival Hall στο Λονδίνο, ανάμεσα στους νικητές ξεχώρισαν η Kate Winslet και ο Ben Whishaw, οι οποίοι παρέλαβαν δύο από τα σημαντικότερα βραβεία της βραδιάς.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές:

Καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία σε κωμικό πρόγραμμα

Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Καλύτερο Ριάλιτι και κατασκευασμένα γεγονότα

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One)

We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Καλύτερο πρόγραμμα μικρής μορφής

Always, Asifa (Together TV)

Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4)

Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Καλύτερο εξειδικευμένο πραγματολογικού πρόγραμμα

Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

The Green Planet (BBC One)

How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer)

Καλύτερο πρωινό πρόγραμμα

The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One)

Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Καλύτερο αθλητικό πρόγραμμα

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One)

Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Καλύτερη ανδρική ερμηνεία σε κωμικό πρόγραμμα

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Καλύτερο ψυχαγωνικό πρόγραμμα

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Καλύτερη ηθοποιός Β' γυναικείου ρόλου

Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Καλύτερο Πρόγραμμα επικαιρότητας

Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4)

The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

Κάλυψη ειδήσεων

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4)

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Καλύτερο μεμονωμένο δραματικό πρόγραμμα

I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

The House (Netflix)

Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

Καλύτερο διεθνές πρόγραμμα

The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Oussekine (Itineraire)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Καλύτερο πρόγραμμα ειδικής κατηγορίας

Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4)

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Μίνι σειρά

A Spy Among Friends

Mood

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

This Is Going to Hurt

Καλύτερη σειρά που βασίζεται σε πραγματικό γεγονός

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime)

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Καλύτερο μεμονωμένο ντοκιμαντέρ

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One)

Κωμικό ψυχαγωγικό πρόγραμμα

Friday Night Live (Channel 4)

The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)

Σαπουνόπερα και διαρκές δράμα

Casualty (BBC One)

EastEnders (BBC One)

Emmerdale (ITV1)

Live event

Concert for Ukraine (ITV1)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace (BBC One)

The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II (BBC One)

Ψυχαγωγική περφόρμανς

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC One)

Lee Mack, The 1% Club (ITV1)

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan (Channel 4)

Rosie Jones, Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard (Channel 4)

Sue Perkins, Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix)

Β' ανδρικός ρόλος

Adeel Akhtar – Sherwood (BBC One)

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Josh Finan – The Responder (BBC One)

Salim Daw – The Crown (Netflix)

Samuel Bottomley – Somewhere Boy (Channel 4)

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Καλύτερη δραματική σειρά

Bad Sisters

The Responder

Sherwood

Somewhere Boy

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία σε Σενάριο

Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

Big Boys (Channel 4)

Derry Girls (Channel 4)

Ghosts (BBC One)

A' ανδρικός ρόλος

Ben Whishaw – This Is Going to Hurt (BBC One)

Chaske Spencer – The English (BBC Two)

Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders (BBC One)

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Martin Freeman – The Responder (BBC One)

Taron Egerton – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Α' γυναικείος ρόλος

Billie Piper – I Hate Suzie Too (Sky Atlantic)

Imelda Staunton – The Crown (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – I Am Ruth (Channel 4)

Maxine Peake – Anne (Channel 4)

Sarah Lancashire – Julia (Sky Atlantic)

Vicky McClure – Without Sin (ITVX)

Καλύτερη Αξέχαστη Στιγμή

Derry Girls, The Finale – the people of Northern Ireland vote overwhelmingly for peace (Channel 4)

Heartstopper – Nick and Charlie’s first kiss (Netflix)

Platinum Jubilee: Party at the Palace – Paddington meets the Queen (BBC One)

Stranger Things – Max is rescued from the demonic Vecna by playing her favourite song, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (Netflix)

The Real Mo Farah – Sir Mo Farah reveals he was illegally trafficked to the UK (BBC One)

The Traitors – the final roundtable (BBC One)