Βραβεία Emmy 2023 | Οι σειρές που αναμένεται να σαρώσουν και πρέπει να βάλετε στη λίστα σας

Έχουν ήδη τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Emmy 2023 που θα πραγματοποιθούν στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου.

HARPER&#39;S BAZAAR TEAM
ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΑΡΤΕΜΙς ΘΥΜΙΟΥ 13-07-2023
Instagram/succession

Τα βραβεία Emmy 2023 θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από το Λος Άντζελες και το Peacock Theater στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου. Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει και φυσικά ανακοινώθηκαν και οι υποψηφιότητες το βράδυ της Τετάρτης δια στόματος της ηθοποιού Yvette Nicole Brown και του προέδρου της Ακαδημίας Τηλεόρασης Frank Scherma. 

Μέχρι να έρθει η ώρα να μάθουμε ποιες θα αποσπάσουν τα βραβεία στην 75η τελετή, σας προτείνουμε να δείτε τα sos. Φυσικά είναι οι σειρές που έχουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες  με το Succession να μετρά συνολικά 27! Στη λίστα με τις σειρές που πρέπει να δείτε πριν από τα βραβεία Emmy 2023 είναι και το The White Lotus -διαθέσιμο και αυτό στο HBO- που είναι υποψήφιο σε 23 κατηγορίες. 

Την τετράδα με τις κορυφαίες σειρές συμπληρώνουν τα The Last Of Us που μετρά 24 υποψηφιότητες και το Ted Lasso

Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Emmy 2023

Καλύτερης κωμικής σειράς

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday

Καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Succession
Yellowjackets

Καλύτερης μίνι σειράς

Beef
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά 

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking 
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday 
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face 
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά 

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Kiernan Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία 

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία

Ali Wong, Beef
Domonique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία  

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merrit Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Καλύτερης εκπομπής λόγου 

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with John Stewart

Καλύτερου διαγωνιστικού ριάλιτι

The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Καλύτερη σειρά κινουμένων σχεδίων

Bob's Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

Τι δουλειά έχει μία σειρά του HBO στο Netflix;

