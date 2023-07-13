Βραβεία Emmy 2023 | Οι σειρές που αναμένεται να σαρώσουν και πρέπει να βάλετε στη λίστα σας

Τα βραβεία Emmy 2023 θα μεταδοθούν ζωντανά από το Λος Άντζελες και το Peacock Theater στις 18 Σεπτεμβρίου. Η αντίστροφη μέτρηση έχει ήδη ξεκινήσει και φυσικά ανακοινώθηκαν και οι υποψηφιότητες το βράδυ της Τετάρτης δια στόματος της ηθοποιού Yvette Nicole Brown και του προέδρου της Ακαδημίας Τηλεόρασης Frank Scherma.

Μέχρι να έρθει η ώρα να μάθουμε ποιες θα αποσπάσουν τα βραβεία στην 75η τελετή, σας προτείνουμε να δείτε τα sos. Φυσικά είναι οι σειρές που έχουν τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες με το Succession να μετρά συνολικά 27! Στη λίστα με τις σειρές που πρέπει να δείτε πριν από τα βραβεία Emmy 2023 είναι και το The White Lotus -διαθέσιμο και αυτό στο HBO- που είναι υποψήφιο σε 23 κατηγορίες.

Την τετράδα με τις κορυφαίες σειρές συμπληρώνουν τα The Last Of Us που μετρά 24 υποψηφιότητες και το Ted Lasso.

Η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες στα βραβεία Emmy 2023

Καλύτερης κωμικής σειράς

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Καλύτερης δραματικής σειράς



Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Succession

Yellowjackets

Καλύτερης μίνι σειράς



Beef

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά



Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε κωμική σειρά



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Kiernan Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά



Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά



Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε δραματική σειρά



Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meghan Fahy, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία



Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία



Ali Wong, Beef

Domonique Fishback, Swarm

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία



Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου σε μίνι σειρά ή ταινία



Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones and the Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merrit Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Καλύτερης εκπομπής λόγου

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with John Stewart

Καλύτερου διαγωνιστικού ριάλιτι



The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Καλύτερη σειρά κινουμένων σχεδίων



Bob's Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons