Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024 | 7 υποψηφιότητες για το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου

Η πορεία του πολυσυζητημένου Poor Things στο σύμπαν των υψηλών διακρίσεων, αξιώσεων και βραβείων ξεκίνησε με έναν ισχυρό κρότο τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο. Τότε που το εμβληματικό Κινηματογραφικό Φεστιβάλ της Βενετίας αναγνώρισε – και ξεχώρισε – την αλλιώτικη σκηνοθετική ματιά του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου απονέμοντας στο Poor Things την πιο σημαντική διάκριση της διοργάνωσης. Εκείνη του Χρυσού Λέοντα.

Τρεις περίπου μήνες μετά από εκείνη τη σπουδαία στιγμή, το Poor Things συνεχίζει την κούρσα του στον δρόμο των βραβείων κατακτώντας επτά υποψηφιότητες στις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες. Στη σκιά των διεθνών Blockbuster όπως η Barbie και το Oppenheimer, ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος διαφυλάττει την καλλιτεχνική αισθητική ενός πρωτοποριακού σινεμά που ξεπερνά τα όρια της σκέψης και ενδεχομένως του αύριο.

Η νέα ταινία του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη αποτελεί ένα από τα φαβορί για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες, που θα απονεμηθούν στις 7 Ιανουαρίου και αποτελούν προάγγελο τον Όσκαρ, διεκδικώντας επτά βραβεία σε πέντε διαφορετικές κατηγορίες. Ανάμεσα τους εκείνη του Καλύτερου Σκηνοθέτη στο πλευρό του Martin Scorsese και του Christopher Nolan, της Καλύτερης Γυναικείας Ερμηνείας, για την Emma Stone, του Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου για τον Willem Dafoe και τον Mark Ruffalo, του Καλύτερου Σεναρίου και της Καλύτερης Μουσικής.

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024 | Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία

"Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

"Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

"Maestro” (Netflix)

"Past Lives” (A24)

"The Zone of Interest” (A24)

"Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Καλύτερη Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Ταινία)

"Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

"Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

"American Fiction” (MGM)

"The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

"May December” (Netflix)

"Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία (Ταινία)

Bradley Cooper — "Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — "Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — "Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — "Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — "Past Lives”

Καλύτερο Σενάριο (Ταινία)

"Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

"Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

"Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

"Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

"Past Lives” — Celine Song

"Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα (Ταινία)

Bradley Cooper — "Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — "Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — "Rustin”

Andrew Scott — "All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — "Saltburn”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα (Ταινία)

Lily Gladstone — "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – "Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – "Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — "Nyad”

Greta Lee — "Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — "Priscilla”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Ταινία)

Fantasia Barrino – "The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence – "No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman – "May December”

Alma Pöysti – "Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie – "Barbie”

Emma Stone – "Poor Things”

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Ταινία)

Nicolas Cage — "Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — "Wonka”

Matt Damon — "Air”

Paul Giamatti — "The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — "Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — "American Fiction”

B’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος (Ταινία)

Willem Dafoe — "Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — "Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — "Barbie”

Charles Melton — "May December”

Mark Ruffalo — "Poor Things”

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος (Ταινία)

Emily Blunt — "Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — "The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — "Nyad”

Julianne Moore — "May December”

Rosamund Pike — "Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — "The Holdovers”

Καλύτερη Σειρά – Δράμα

"1923” (Paramount+)

"The Crown” (Netflix)

"The Diplomat” (Netflix)

"The Last of Us” (HBO)

"The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

"Succession” (HBO)

Καλύτερη Σειρά – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

"The Bear” (FX)

"Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

"Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

"Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

"Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

"Barry” (HBO)

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — "Succession”

Jeremy Strong — "Succession”

Brian Cox — "Succession”

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses”

Dominic West — "The Crown”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Helen Mirren — "1923”

Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — "The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — "Succession”

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown”

Emma Stone — "The Curse”

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Σειρά)

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – "The Great”

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Σειρά)

Bill Hader — "Barry”

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — "Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear”

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Σειρά)

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession”

James Marsden — "Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear”

Alan Ruck — "Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession”

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ (Σειρά)

Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown”

Abby Elliott — "The Bear”

Christina Ricci — "Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — "Succession”

Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — "Ted Lasso”

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά/Τηλεταινία

"Beef”

"Lessons in Chemistry”

"Daisy Jones & the Six”

"All the Light We Cannot See”

"Fellow Travelers”

"Fargo”

Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά/Τηλεταινία

Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — "Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — "Beef”

Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Μίνι Σειρά/Τηλεταινία

Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death”

Juno Temple — "Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — "Beef”

Καλύτερη Μουσική (Ταινία)

Ludwig Göransson — "Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix — "Poor Things”

Robbie Robertson — "Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi — "The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Joe Hisaishi — "The Boy and the Heron”

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

"Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — France

"Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finland

"Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italy

"Past Lives” (A24) — United States

"Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spain

"The Zone of Interest” (A24) — United Kingdom

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι (Ταινία)

"Barbie” — "What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas

"Barbie” — "Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"She Came to Me” — "Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — "Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker

"Barbie” — "I’m Just Ken” by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

"Rustin” — "Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

Καλύτερη Ταινία Animation

"The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)

"Elemental” (Disney)

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

"Suzume” (Toho Co.)

"Wish” (Disney)

Καλύτερο Performance σε Stand-Up Comedy ή Τηλεόραση

Ricky Gervais — "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah — "Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock — "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer — "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman — "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes — "Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Επίτευγμα στον Κινηματογράφο και το Box Office

"Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)

"John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)

"Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)