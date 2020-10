Cecilie Bahnsen X Mackintosh | Η χρηστικότητα συναντά τον ρομαντισμό στη νέα συλλογή με παλτό

A COLLABORATION BETWEEN CECILIE BAHNSEN AND THE BRITISH LUXURY BRAND MACKINTOSH. ”With my Mackintosh coats it was simple, I wanted to make a coat to protect my dresses, a raincoat for the rainy days for the women that wear us. I wanted to take the traditional men’s Mackintosh silhouette, with its utility and the masculine tailoring, and bring it into my universe.” - Cecilie Bahnsen, Founder & Creative Director The Cecilie Bahnsen X Mackintosh collaboration is launching globally today on ceciliebahnsen.com and with an in-shop installation in @10corsocomo @andreasmurkudis @skpbeijing @boontheshop_cheongdam @unitedarrows_official @doverstreetmarketlondon @mackintoshofficial_uk

