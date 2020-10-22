Michelle Obama | Τα σκουλαρίκια που σχεδίασε και φοράνε όλες οι celebrities

#HaileyBieber wearing @shiffonco x @whenweallvote hoops💫 Why are you voting @haileybieber ? "I’m voting in honor of my future kids. Because I know I have the ability to change my future and theirs. @shiffonco and @whenweallvote created these HOOPS to represent the HOOPS women have jumped through for basic rights, including our right to vote. Each pair sold funds critical voter outreach, because our choices matter more than ever and when we all vote, change happens. So VOTE.” #wearthechange #hoopstovote

