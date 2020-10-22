Michelle Obama | Τα σκουλαρίκια που σχεδίασε και φοράνε όλες οι celebrities

Μπορεί να είναι "Πρώην", αλλά η δημοφιλία της την έχει καταστήσει εσαεί "Νυν" επιδραστική προσωπικότητα της πολιτικής ζωής στις Η.Π.Α. Η Michelle Obama έχει κάνει για μια ακόμα φορά ηχηρή την παρουσία της, με αφορμή την προεκλογική περίοδο, και με κάθε τρόπο φροντίζει να τονίζει στους συμπολίτες της την ανάγκη να ψηφίσουν.
Αρχικά, όλοι θυμούνται την παρουσία της στο συνέδριο των Δημοκρατικών, όπου το χρυσό κολιέ "VOTE" που φορούσε στον λαιμό της, κατάφερε ίσως να πει περισσότερα από και από τις ομιλίες των δημοκρατικών. Αυτή η επιλογή της, μάλιστα, καταγράφηκε ως μια πρώτη νίκη στη μάχη των εκλογών, αλλά η Obama δεν σταμάτησε εκεί. Μαζί με τη στιλίστριά της Meredith Koop συνεργάστηκαν με το brand κοσμημάτων Shiffon Co. για τη δημιουργία μιας σειράς από χρυσούς κρίκους για τα αφτιά που έχουν χαραγμένο στο εσωτερικό τους τη λέξη "Vote". Το 50% από την αγορά κάθε ζευγαριού, αλλά κι άλλων κοσμημάτων του Shiffon Co., πηγαίνουν για τους σκοπούς του μη κερδοσκοπικού οργανισμού When We All Vote, που η πρώην Πρώτη Κυρία έχει ιδρύσει με σκοπό να αυξήσει τους ψηφοφόρους και να πείσει τους νέους να ψηφίσουν.
Οι κρίκοι της limited collection Hoops To Vote έχουν γίνει εξαιρετικά δημοφιλείς ανάμεσα σε celebrities, πολλές από τις οποίες έχουν αποκτήσει το δικό τους ζευγάρι και έχουν φωτογραφηθεί μ' αυτό για να στηρίξουν τον σκοπό της Obama.
Δείτε τις αναρτήσεις τους:
Hailey Bieber
#HaileyBieber wearing @shiffonco x @whenweallvote hoops💫 Why are you voting @haileybieber ? "I’m voting in honor of my future kids. Because I know I have the ability to change my future and theirs. @shiffonco and @whenweallvote created these HOOPS to represent the HOOPS women have jumped through for basic rights, including our right to vote. Each pair sold funds critical voter outreach, because our choices matter more than ever and when we all vote, change happens. So VOTE.” #wearthechange #hoopstovote
Mandy Moore
For too long, women have had to jump through hoops for basic rights, and participating in our democracy is critical for those rights to be upheld AND continue to work towards equity on all fronts. I’m thrilled the rock these @shiffonco x @whenweallvote hoops as a symbol of all women do to persevere and succeed in this world. Plus 50% of profits are donated to @whenweallvote. Win-win!! #hoopstovote
Rachel Brosnahan
I’m voting in honor of all the women who came before me and future generations to come. These beautiful VOTE hoops by my friends at @shiffonco + @whenweallvote were created to celebrate and remember the many brave women who jumped through hoops for our right to vote. Each pair funds critical voter outreach during this critical election. More info in stories ✨#HoopsToVote
Hailee Steinfeld
Andriana Lima
@adrianalima wearing @shiffonco x @whenweallvote 1” hoops✨ with our voting sticker 🙌 #HoopsToVote "Women have jumped through hoops to bring us the right to vote, to have a bank account, or to own property without a man. Use your right to vote because When We All Vote, we make our voices heard.”
Storm Reid
Ένα ζευγάρι κρίκοι "Vote" από τη συλλογή
Our partnership with @MichelleObama & her nonprofit @WhenWeAllVote is live! ⠀ ⠀ We created HOOPS limited edition earrings because women are constantly jumping through hoops for basic rights to equality including the right to vote. HOOPS earrings are made to honor the inspiring, game-changing women who jumped through many hoops to secure YOUR right to vote.⠀ ⠀ We're donating 50% of profits from each pair of HOOPS (and our Duet Pinky rings) to help When We All Vote register voters before the election!⠀ ⠀ JOIN THE MOVEMENT --> link in bio⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #HoopsToVote #Vote4EverMerch