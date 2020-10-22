Follow us

Michelle Obama | Τα σκουλαρίκια που σχεδίασε και φοράνε όλες οι celebrities

Το μήνυμα που κουβαλάνε και ο φιλανθρωπικός τους σκοπός.

Δήμητρα Βγενοπούλου
ΓΡΑΦΕΙ: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΒΓΕΝΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ 22-10-2020

Μπορεί να είναι "Πρώην", αλλά η δημοφιλία της την έχει καταστήσει εσαεί "Νυν" επιδραστική προσωπικότητα της πολιτικής ζωής στις Η.Π.Α. Η Michelle Obama έχει κάνει για μια ακόμα φορά ηχηρή την παρουσία της, με αφορμή την προεκλογική περίοδο, και με κάθε τρόπο φροντίζει να τονίζει στους συμπολίτες της την ανάγκη να ψηφίσουν.

Αρχικά, όλοι θυμούνται την παρουσία της στο συνέδριο των Δημοκρατικών, όπου το χρυσό κολιέ "VOTE" που φορούσε στον λαιμό της, κατάφερε ίσως να πει περισσότερα από και από τις ομιλίες των δημοκρατικών. Αυτή η επιλογή της, μάλιστα, καταγράφηκε ως μια πρώτη νίκη στη μάχη των εκλογών, αλλά η Obama δεν σταμάτησε εκεί. Μαζί με τη στιλίστριά της Meredith Koop συνεργάστηκαν με το brand κοσμημάτων Shiffon Co. για τη δημιουργία μιας σειράς από χρυσούς κρίκους για τα αφτιά που έχουν χαραγμένο στο εσωτερικό τους τη λέξη "Vote". Το 50% από την αγορά κάθε ζευγαριού, αλλά κι άλλων κοσμημάτων του Shiffon Co., πηγαίνουν για τους σκοπούς του μη κερδοσκοπικού οργανισμού When We All Vote, που η πρώην Πρώτη Κυρία έχει ιδρύσει με σκοπό να αυξήσει τους ψηφοφόρους και να πείσει τους νέους να ψηφίσουν.

Οι κρίκοι της limited collection Hoops To Vote έχουν γίνει εξαιρετικά δημοφιλείς ανάμεσα σε celebrities, πολλές από τις οποίες έχουν αποκτήσει το δικό τους ζευγάρι και έχουν φωτογραφηθεί μ' αυτό για να στηρίξουν τον σκοπό της Obama.

Δείτε τις αναρτήσεις τους:

Hailey Bieber

Mandy Moore

Rachel Brosnahan

Hailee Steinfeld

Andriana Lima

Storm Reid

Ένα ζευγάρι κρίκοι "Vote" από τη συλλογή

