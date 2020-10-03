Follow us

Loewe | Η κόντρα – πρόταση του Jonathan Anderson για τη μόδα Άνοιξη – Καλοκαίρι 2021

Ο οίκος επενδύει στο μαξιμαλισμό με τις ογκώδεις δημιουργίες του.

Δήμητρα Βγενοπούλου
03-10-2020
Loewe

Τη στιγμή που οι περισσότεροι σχεδιαστές επέλεξαν να δώσουν με τις συλλογές τους για την Άνοιξη - Καλοκαίρι 2021 προβάδισμα στο "back to basics", τον μινιμαλισμό και τις διαχρονικές αξίες, ο Jonathan Anderson του οίκου Loewe αποφάσισε να πάρει τον αντίθετο δρόμο. Η δική του πρόταση για τη μόδα την εποχή της πανδημίας, όπως αυτή αποτυπώνεται μέσα από την SS21 συλλογή του για τον οίκο, είναι μαξιμαλισμός και έντονες, γλαφυρές, σχεδόν σαν γλυπτά, δημιουργίες.

Ο οίκος αποκάλυψε τη συλλογή του μέσα από ένα διαδραστικό show, υπό τον τίτλο "Show on the Wall”, που δεν προέβλεπε κάποιο catwalk. Αντιθέτως, η αποκάλυψη έγινε αρχικά στέλνοντας στους "καλεσμένους" του ένα κουτί με αναμνηστικά και δώρα - όπως μία canva τσάντα για εργαλεία, ένα κεραμικό πιατάκι, ένα λεύκωμα, γάντια αλλά και ψαλίδια, κόλες και πινέλα,- και πόστερ με τα looks της συλλογής σε κανονικό μέγεθος. Στο ίδιο κουτί, μπορούσε να βρει κανείς κι ένα ρολό ταπετσαρίας με σχέδια της βρετανίδας καλλιτέχνιδας Anthea Hamilton, με την οποία ο σχεδιαστής έχει συνεργαστεί και στο παρελθόν. Τα μοτίβα της Hamilton, με λουλούδια και μπότες, αποτελούν και το φόντο των πόστερ που συνοδεύουν τις φωτογραφίες των μοντέλων με τα looks της συλλογής, ενώ τα συναντάμε ως μοτίβο και σε μία από τις δημιουργίες του Anderson.

LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall A set of different elements to be individually assembled by the recipient freezes the fashion content on a wall, in real size. The Show-on-the-Wall is a sum of different actions, all actively carried out by the recipient, which bring the spectator closer to the clothing. Posters featuring the looks and accessories arrive in an oversized artist’s portfolio, one of its faces screenprinted with an image by Steven Meisel, previously published by Vogue Italia in 1999. Accompanied by a series of tools including a canvas tool bag, a roll of wallpaper designed by artist Anthea Hamilton, a roll of wallpaper borders depicting all the looks from the collection, wallpaper glue, a brush, scissors, a ceramic disc infused with Beetroot scent and a catalogue raisonné. "The Show-on-the-Wall is derived from the idea that the SS21 Women’s collection was created remotely and rethinks how we contextualize fashion in this moment. While we are in a situation where travel is restricted we invite the viewer to interact and be creative." - Jonathan Anderson, creative director Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Photography @Atome #LOEWE #LOEWESS21

A post shared by LOEWE (@loewe) on

Την παρουσίαση της συλλογής συνόδευε, βεβαίως, η ανάρτηση videos, εικόνων των πόστερ, αλλά και φωτογραφιών από τα looks στα social media και το σάιτ του ισπανικού οίκου, όπως και η πληροφορία ότι τα πραγματικά outfits φιλοξενούνται ως εκθέματα στον χώρο του Hôtel du Grand Veneur.

Όσο για τα μοντέλα που ποζάρουν με τα outfits της συλλογής, ο Anderson φρόντισε να κάνει τη φωτογράφιση μια "υπόθεση φίλων": η ζωγράφος Jadé Fadojutimi, η φωτογράφος Sunny Suits; ο μουσικός Adam Bainbridge, η Anthea Hamilton, η τενίστρια Holly Fischer, η καλλιτέχνης Hilary Lloyd είναι πρόσωπα που γνωρίζει προσωπικά ο σχεδιαστής και που όπως δήλωσε, "τον εμπνέουν".

Η συλλογή

Όπως προαναφέραμε, η συλλογή του οίκου Loewe δεν ακολουθεί τη νόρμα που βρήκαν οι περισσότεροι οίκοι πιο συμβατή με την εποχή. Ο εφησυχασμός, η ασφάλεια, η επιστροφή σε πράγματα που εμπιστευόμαστε και σε σχέδια που αγαπάμε, δεν ήταν στη σκέψη του Jonathan Anderson που για την έξοδο από την αβεβαιότητα της εποχής ποντάρει στο όνειρο και τις εντυπώσεις. Ο όγκος παίζει κυρίαρχο ρόλο στις δημιουργίες του και οι σιλουέτες είναι θεατρικές. Ο ίδιος ο οίκος περιγράφει τη συλλογή του ως εξής: "Ένας γλυπτικός εξτρεμισμός της μόδας, μεγεθυμένος μέσα από όλη τη θεατρικότητα, η SS21 γυναικεία συλλογή περιγράφεται από τον Jonathan Anderson ως η ιστορία δραματικών φιγούρων που εξερευνούν τη δεξιότητα της δημιουργίας σχεδίων". 

Ballon φούστες και μανίκια, κρινολίνα, η σφαιρικότητα στις σιλουέτες, οι τεράστιοι κόμποι, όλα αποτελούν κομμάτια μίας απίστευτης δεξιοτεχνίας, αλλά κυρίως φαντασίας, που σκοπό έχει να απομακρύνει τη μόδα από το καλούπι του comfort style που την έβαλε η πανδημία.

