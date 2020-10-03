Loewe | Η κόντρα – πρόταση του Jonathan Anderson για τη μόδα Άνοιξη – Καλοκαίρι 2021

LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall A set of different elements to be individually assembled by the recipient freezes the fashion content on a wall, in real size. The Show-on-the-Wall is a sum of different actions, all actively carried out by the recipient, which bring the spectator closer to the clothing. Posters featuring the looks and accessories arrive in an oversized artist’s portfolio, one of its faces screenprinted with an image by Steven Meisel, previously published by Vogue Italia in 1999. Accompanied by a series of tools including a canvas tool bag, a roll of wallpaper designed by artist Anthea Hamilton, a roll of wallpaper borders depicting all the looks from the collection, wallpaper glue, a brush, scissors, a ceramic disc infused with Beetroot scent and a catalogue raisonné. "The Show-on-the-Wall is derived from the idea that the SS21 Women’s collection was created remotely and rethinks how we contextualize fashion in this moment. While we are in a situation where travel is restricted we invite the viewer to interact and be creative." - Jonathan Anderson, creative director Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Photography @Atome #LOEWE #LOEWESS21

