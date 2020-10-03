Loewe | Η κόντρα – πρόταση του Jonathan Anderson για τη μόδα Άνοιξη – Καλοκαίρι 2021

Τη στιγμή που οι περισσότεροι σχεδιαστές επέλεξαν να δώσουν με τις συλλογές τους για την Άνοιξη - Καλοκαίρι 2021 προβάδισμα στο "back to basics", τον μινιμαλισμό και τις διαχρονικές αξίες, ο Jonathan Anderson του οίκου Loewe αποφάσισε να πάρει τον αντίθετο δρόμο. Η δική του πρόταση για τη μόδα την εποχή της πανδημίας, όπως αυτή αποτυπώνεται μέσα από την SS21 συλλογή του για τον οίκο, είναι μαξιμαλισμός και έντονες, γλαφυρές, σχεδόν σαν γλυπτά, δημιουργίες.
Ο οίκος αποκάλυψε τη συλλογή του μέσα από ένα διαδραστικό show, υπό τον τίτλο "Show on the Wall”, που δεν προέβλεπε κάποιο catwalk. Αντιθέτως, η αποκάλυψη έγινε αρχικά στέλνοντας στους "καλεσμένους" του ένα κουτί με αναμνηστικά και δώρα - όπως μία canva τσάντα για εργαλεία, ένα κεραμικό πιατάκι, ένα λεύκωμα, γάντια αλλά και ψαλίδια, κόλες και πινέλα,- και πόστερ με τα looks της συλλογής σε κανονικό μέγεθος. Στο ίδιο κουτί, μπορούσε να βρει κανείς κι ένα ρολό ταπετσαρίας με σχέδια της βρετανίδας καλλιτέχνιδας Anthea Hamilton, με την οποία ο σχεδιαστής έχει συνεργαστεί και στο παρελθόν. Τα μοτίβα της Hamilton, με λουλούδια και μπότες, αποτελούν και το φόντο των πόστερ που συνοδεύουν τις φωτογραφίες των μοντέλων με τα looks της συλλογής, ενώ τα συναντάμε ως μοτίβο και σε μία από τις δημιουργίες του Anderson.
LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall A set of different elements to be individually assembled by the recipient freezes the fashion content on a wall, in real size. The Show-on-the-Wall is a sum of different actions, all actively carried out by the recipient, which bring the spectator closer to the clothing. Posters featuring the looks and accessories arrive in an oversized artist’s portfolio, one of its faces screenprinted with an image by Steven Meisel, previously published by Vogue Italia in 1999. Accompanied by a series of tools including a canvas tool bag, a roll of wallpaper designed by artist Anthea Hamilton, a roll of wallpaper borders depicting all the looks from the collection, wallpaper glue, a brush, scissors, a ceramic disc infused with Beetroot scent and a catalogue raisonné. "The Show-on-the-Wall is derived from the idea that the SS21 Women’s collection was created remotely and rethinks how we contextualize fashion in this moment. While we are in a situation where travel is restricted we invite the viewer to interact and be creative." - Jonathan Anderson, creative director Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Photography @Atome #LOEWE #LOEWESS21
'Sr Jeanne Wavy Boots w. Gazanias and Snails' (2020) wallpaper by artist Anthea Hamilton (@HamiltonAnthea) created for the LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall, which serves as the pivotal art piece of the show. The wallpaper is a collage of a boot and flower motif which frequently reoccur in Hamilton's work. Alongside continuous wallpaper border roll depicting friends of the House wearing the collection. Stay tuned later today for the short documentary 'Akimbo Stylee' by director Ayo Akingbade exploring life and art with Anthea Hamilton. #LOEWE #LOEWESS21 #AntheaHamilton #AyoAkingbade
Την παρουσίαση της συλλογής συνόδευε, βεβαίως, η ανάρτηση videos, εικόνων των πόστερ, αλλά και φωτογραφιών από τα looks στα social media και το σάιτ του ισπανικού οίκου, όπως και η πληροφορία ότι τα πραγματικά outfits φιλοξενούνται ως εκθέματα στον χώρο του Hôtel du Grand Veneur.
Looks 19 and 34 from the LOEWE SS21 Women's collection. The wallpaper designed by artist Anthea Hamilton as the backdrop for the collection has been transformed into a textile - seen here on a grandad collar shirt and voluminous pants in cotton poplin. Watch a walkthrough of the collection with creative director @Jonathan.Anderson on IGTV. See the collection on loewe.com Directed by @LisaRovner #LOEWE #LOEWESS21
The LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall is on display at Hôtel du Grand Veneur. Cut-out lifesize posters featuring friends of the House sit on top of the 'Sr Jeanne Wavy Boots w. Gazanias and Snails' wallpaper by artist Anthea Hamilton, finished with a border featuring all 34 looks of the SS21 Women's collection. The collection is displayed on mannequins within the space. #LOEWE #LOEWESS21 #AntheaHamilton
Όσο για τα μοντέλα που ποζάρουν με τα outfits της συλλογής, ο Anderson φρόντισε να κάνει τη φωτογράφιση μια "υπόθεση φίλων": η ζωγράφος Jadé Fadojutimi, η φωτογράφος Sunny Suits; ο μουσικός Adam Bainbridge, η Anthea Hamilton, η τενίστρια Holly Fischer, η καλλιτέχνης Hilary Lloyd είναι πρόσωπα που γνωρίζει προσωπικά ο σχεδιαστής και που όπως δήλωσε, "τον εμπνέουν".
Η συλλογή
Όπως προαναφέραμε, η συλλογή του οίκου Loewe δεν ακολουθεί τη νόρμα που βρήκαν οι περισσότεροι οίκοι πιο συμβατή με την εποχή. Ο εφησυχασμός, η ασφάλεια, η επιστροφή σε πράγματα που εμπιστευόμαστε και σε σχέδια που αγαπάμε, δεν ήταν στη σκέψη του Jonathan Anderson που για την έξοδο από την αβεβαιότητα της εποχής ποντάρει στο όνειρο και τις εντυπώσεις. Ο όγκος παίζει κυρίαρχο ρόλο στις δημιουργίες του και οι σιλουέτες είναι θεατρικές. Ο ίδιος ο οίκος περιγράφει τη συλλογή του ως εξής: "Ένας γλυπτικός εξτρεμισμός της μόδας, μεγεθυμένος μέσα από όλη τη θεατρικότητα, η SS21 γυναικεία συλλογή περιγράφεται από τον Jonathan Anderson ως η ιστορία δραματικών φιγούρων που εξερευνούν τη δεξιότητα της δημιουργίας σχεδίων".
Ballon φούστες και μανίκια, κρινολίνα, η σφαιρικότητα στις σιλουέτες, οι τεράστιοι κόμποι, όλα αποτελούν κομμάτια μίας απίστευτης δεξιοτεχνίας, αλλά κυρίως φαντασίας, που σκοπό έχει να απομακρύνει τη μόδα από το καλούπι του comfort style που την έβαλε η πανδημία.
Sunny Suits (@SunnySuitsStudio) wears look 19 featuring the print designed by artist Anthea Hamilton for the LOEWE SS21 Show-on-the-Wall. See the full collection on loewe.com Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Styling @BenjaminBruno_ Casting @AshleyBrokaw Hair & Make-up with thanks to the teams of @GuidoPalau and @PatMcGrathReal Photography @thuethuethuethuethuethue Photographed on a wall by @ATome #LOEWE #LOEWESS21
Louis (@LouisWavey) wears look 12 in a poster created for the LOEWE SS21 Women's collection, displayed against the wallpaper by artist Anthea Hamilton. See the full collection on loewe.com Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Styling @BenjaminBruno_ Casting @AshleyBrokaw Hair & Make-up with thanks to the teams of @GuidoPalau and @PatMcGrathReal Photography @thuethuethuethuethuethue Photographed on a wall by @ATome #LOEWE #LOEWESS21
LOEWE SPRING SUMMER 2021 Look 6 featuring Holly @hollyfischerrr Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Styling @BenjaminBruno_ Casting @AshleyBrokaw Hair & Make-up with thanks to the teams of @GuidoPalau and @PatMcGrathReal Photography @thuethuethuethuethuethue #LOEWESS21 @loewe
LOEWE SPRING SUMMER 2021 Look 4 Featuring Rosie @rosieschipper Creative direction by @Jonathan.Anderson and @MMparisdotcom Styling @BenjaminBruno_ Casting @AshleyBrokaw Hair & Make-up with thanks to the teams of @GuidoPalau and @PatMcGrathReal Photography @thuethuethuethuethuethue