Πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία | Η πρώτη δημόσια εμφάνισή της μετά την ανακοίνωση της εγκυμοσύνης της

Earlier today our Co-founders HRH Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville hosted a webinar to showcase the @traffikanalysishub The Traffik Analysis Hub's Chief Executive, Neil Giles, and IBM's Global Solutions Architect, John McGrath, had the opportunity to present their revolutionary new global data hub that facilitates the sharing of human trafficking information. Using advanced cognitive technologies developed by IBM, Traffik Analysis Hub partners gather information and share highly accessible analysis of human trafficking, drawing on over 300,000 records. IBM uses AI technology to quickly analyze and process volumes of data from a variety of sources; while ensuring its security and integrity. For more information on the Traffik Analysis Hub, please click the link in our bio!

The Anti-Slavery Collective (@the_anti_slavery_collective) on Nov 3, 2020 at 12:23pm PST