Selfies διάσημων "I Voted!" κατέκλυσαν τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης

TFW you make your voting plan and stick to it 🗳💁🏾‍♀️ yup, she voted y’all! Who else voted already? Tag me in your posts and stories of you with your "I Voted” sticker and I’ll share some in my Story! #whenweallvote

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 18, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT