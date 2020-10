O Fausto Puglisi είναι ο νέος "δημιουργικός σύμβουλος" του Roberto Cavalli

"I’m honored and proud to carry on the legacy of the house of Cavalli, and, above all, to continue to support Roberto Cavalli's image of glamour and refinement. I want to develop my idea of inclusion, beauty and amplify the dialogue between cultures, diversity, and multiplied aesthetics. This is a unique opportunity to write a new chapter in Cavalli's history, continuing to celebrate the legacy of Italian craftsmanship and excellence!" #FaustoPuglisi #RobertoCavalli @voguemagazine @faustopuglisi

