Valentino | Επαναφέρει στη μόδα τα αγαπημένα Rockstud

A re-imagination of iconic silhouettes. For #ValentinoCollezioneMilano, iconic shapes from the Valentino archive are seen through a magnifying glass and re-imagined to create the Valentino Garavani #RomanStud heel. Featured in a number of looks on the runway, the shoes reflect a vibrant and seasonal color palette.

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:57am PDT