Miu Miu | Η sporty chic πρόταση της Miuccia Prada για την Άνοιξη - Καλοκαίρι 2021

Τι κοινό μπορεί να έχει ένας ποδοσφαιρικός αγώνας με ένα fashion show; Σύμφωνα με τη Miuccia Prada και τα δύο προσφέρουν χαρά και διασκέδαση στον θεατή. Έτσι την τελευταία ημέρα του Paris Fashion Week, η σχεδιάστρια παρουσίασε την Spring/Summer 2021 συλλογή της για τη Miu Miu, μία ωδή στο sporty chic.
Το catwalk μετατράπηκε σε ένα σύγχρονο στάδιο. Ένα λευκό σκηνικό με μεγάλους προβολείς όπου ο κλασικός χλοοτάπητας αντικαταστάθηκε με έναν σε ροζ χρώμα, ενώ στη θέση που κανονικά θα βρίσκονταν οι κερκίδες υπήρχαν μεγάλες οθόνες. Μέσω του Zoom οι πιστές φαν του οίκου (ανάμεσά τους οι Alexa Chung, Suki Waterhouse, Chloë Sevigny, Susie Bubble και Joanna Lumley) παρακολούθησαν το show από την άνεση του σπιτιού τους.
Η κόρη της Kate Moss, Lila, άνοιξε το show κάνοντας ταυτόχρονα το ντεμπούτο της στην πασαρέλα με ένα μαύρο μπλέιζερ με γαλάζιο πουκάμισο και mini φούστα διακοσμημένη με κρυστάλλους. Σε αυτή τη συλλογή η Miuccia Prada κατάφερε να ενώσει το sportwear με το eveningwear, δύο αντιφατικά στοιχεία μεταξύ τους που όμως ταίριαξαν με σωστό τρόπο. Polo μπλουζάκια με 70s αισθητική συνδυάστηκαν με μεταξωτές full skirts, βελούδινα set γυμναστικής με statement σακάκια, φορέματα σε παστέλ αποχρώσεις με αθλητικά mules με τακούνι και φούστες σε αυστηρή, μίνιμαλ γραμμή με tops από οργάντζα.
Fusing physical experience with digital, the staging of the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2021 show both addresses the unique demands of our time and the fundamental needs of the medium of the fashion show. The show decor, realised by AMO, is an elliptical stadium, referencing the worlds of sports: as athletes act out their movements for an audience, they transform these spaces not only into a palace of sports, but an arena of observation. This is inherently tied with the experience of the runway show: in both, a group of people commune to not only bear witness but, in their presence, play a part in a collective moment. Around the world, Miu Miu invites audiences of women to gather together to view the show - simultaneously connected, again witnesses of an event. Communities of women have always been integral to the spirit and identity of Miu Miu: their nurturing and support of one another, their pursuit of shared values and goals. This season, those communities of women are also intrinsic to the show itself. The spectators are integrated into the show: interrupting the stadium’s white rubber walls, three digital lounges of screens will display the observer to the observed. The digital audience’s reactions, visible within the space, replicates the dynamic of a physical audience, virtual exchange given a new power. Expanding on this idea, a series of tech activations around the show link the spheres of the virtual world with real-life - in collaboration with Instagram, Miu Miu launches an augmented reality filter that transforms any view into a virtual expression of the showspace. In its fusing of reality and virtual fantasy, it is a reflection of contemporary life. Soundtrack by @Frederic_Sanchez Tracks by @Automatic_Band #PFW
Η Miuccia Prada διοργάνωσε τον πιο chic ποδοσφαιρικό αγώνα προτείνοντας μία cool εκδοχή του sporty chic που σίγουρα οι fashionistas θα λατρέψουν την ερχόμενη Άνοιξη.
Τα looks από τη Miu Miu συλλογή
[Photos: Courtesy of Miu Miu]