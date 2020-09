Hair Trends | Οι τάσεις στα μαλλιά που θα ορίσουν το 2021

SS21 Rodarte Collection by @kateandlauramulleavy: @___noangel wears the Embroidered Daisy Printed Sweatshirt Dress. Photography: @dritch Styling: @shirleykurata and @AshleyFurnival Makeup: @u.z.o for @narsissist Hair: @_uncle__lee_ using @ghd_northamerica Real Florals: @josephfree Produced by: @ctdinc #rodarte

A post shared by RODARTE (@rodarte) on Sep 15, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT