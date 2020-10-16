Ο John Legend αφιερώνει τη συγκινητική ερμηνεία του στην Chrissy Teigen

Ο John Legend αφιέρωσε το Never Break στη σύζυγο του Chrissy Teigen λίγες εβδομάδες αφού το ζευγάρι έχασε το μωρό του.
Λίγο πριν την ερμηνεία του στα φετινά Billboard Music Awards τα οποία έγιναν χωρίς κοινό, ο John Legend είπε, "Αυτό είναι για την Chrissy”. Η φωνή του σχεδόν έσπασε καθώς τραγουδούσε τους στίχους. "I'm not worried about us and I've never been. We know how the story ends. We will never break."
John Legend dedicated a moving performance of "Never Break" to Chrissy Teigen at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/e5qOOKDJ4i— billboard (@billboard) October 15, 2020
Μετά την ερμηνεία, η παρουσιάστρια Kelly Clarkson είπε πόσο γενναίοι είναι και οι δυο. "Θέλω να μιλήσω για έναν φίλο που με εμπνέει καθημερινά”, είπε σύμφωνα με την Evening Standard. "Όχι μόνο σαν μουσικός και στιχουργός αλλά και σαν άνθρωπος. Ο John Legend είναι από τους αγαπημένους μου ανθρώπους και είναι πολύ εύκολο να νιώσεις έτσι για εκείνους, γιατί εκείνος και η Chrissy μας υποδέχονται πολύ θερμά στη ζωή της, στα καλά και στα άσχημα”.
Η Teigen μοιράστηκε τα δυσάρεστα νέα μέσω του Instagram όπου ανέβασε μια σειρά από φωτογραφίες με εκείνη και τον Legend να κρατούν τον γιο τους που ονόμασαν Jack.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
"Ποτέ δεν επιλέγουμε τα ονόματα των παιδιών μας μέχρι τη τελευταία στιγμή, αφού γεννηθούν και λίγο πριν φύγουμε από το νοσοκομείο”, έγραψε η Teigen. "Όμως για κάποιο λόγο, φωνάζαμε τον μικρούλη που ήταν στη κοιλιά μου Jack. Και για μας θα είναι πάντα ο Jack. Ο Jack πάλεψε πολύ για να γίνει μέλος της οικογένεια μας και θα είναι για πάντα”.
"Στον Jack μας- λυπάμαι τόσο πολύ οι πρώτες στιγμές της ζωής σου είχαν τόσες επιπλοκές, που δεν μπορέσαμε να σου δώσουμε το σπίτι που χρειαζόσουν για να επιβιώσεις. Θα σε αγαπάμε για πάντα”.