Baby Boom | Οι celebrities που περιμένουν παιδί το 2021

Καθώς το 2020 είναι μια αρκετά δύσκολη χρονιά, ήδη ανυπομονούμε για το νέο έτος. Και αυτό ισχύει και για πολλές celebrities, καθώς περιμένουν τα νέα μέλη της οικογένειάς τους. Δείτε εδώ τις ποιες είναι οι διάσημες μέλλουσες μαμάδες.
Emily Ratajkowski
Πριν από λίγες ημέρες το διάσημο μοντέλο αποκάλυψε μέσω ενός βίντεο στο Instagram την εγκυμοσύνη της.
Πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία
Με μια φωτογραφία όπου κρατάει ένα μικροσκοπικό ζευγάρι μπότες, η Πριγκίπισσα Ευγενία ανακοίνωσε πως περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί με τον σύζυγο της Jack Brooksbank.
Mandy Moore
Η ηθοποιός και ο Taylor Goldsmith θα υποδεχθούν το πρώτο τους παιδί, ένα αγοράκι όπως αποκάλυψαν, τη νέα χρονιά.
Elsa Hosk
Τον Σεπτέμβριο το διάσημο μοντέλο ανακοίνωσε μέσω Instagram τον ερχομό του πρώτου της παιδιού με τον σύντροφο της Tom Daly.
Emma Roberts
"Εγώ και τα δυο αγαπημένα μου αγόρια”, είχε γράψει κάτω από την ανάρτηση της στο Instagram η 29χρονη ηθοποιός, καθώς κρατούσε τη φουσκωμένη κοιλίτσα της.
Rachel McAdams
Αν δεν δημοσιοποιεί λεπτομέρειες από την προσωπική της ζωή, η 41χρονη ηθοποιός είναι έγκυος στο δεύτερο παιδί της με τον σύντροφο της Jamie Linden.
Jessica Heart
I WOKE UP LIKE THIS 😬 Thanks to @firstresponsepregnancy I was able to confirm (twice😉) that @jameskirkham and I are officially PREGNANT. We’re so super duper excited about this awesome news, especially at this time and amongst the mainly bleak news out there. What a blessing. We’re so unbelievably grateful and happy! It makes me think deeply about all the other mothers to-be out there at the moment that are struggling with access to doctors and healthcare at this time. I’d really love if everyone can JOIN ME in donating to @everymomcounts. Anything you can give really helps. This beautiful organization helps pregnant woman in need. I couldn’t imagine going through this without some support. THANK YOU in advance to all of you that click the link in my bio and donate whatever you can! I couldn’t be happier to be sharing this news with you. I love you all 🙌🏼 #Ad #FirstResponsePregnancy #6DaysSooner #MaternalHealth #PregnancyAnnouncement
Το μοντέλο της Victoria's Secret δηλώνει ενθουσιασμένη για την εγκυμοσύνη της, ιδιαίτερα μετά από μια χρονιά γεμάτη δυσάρεστα γεγονότα.
Romme Strijd
WE’RE HAVING A BABY 💗 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE ❤ ❤❤❤ & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much 😚
Με ένα συγκινητικό βίντεο στο Youtube και με μια ανάρτηση στο Instagram, το μοντέλο της Victoria's Secret ανακοίνωσε πως περιμένει το πρώτο της παιδί με τον επί 10 χρόνια σύντροφο της Laurens van Leeuwen.